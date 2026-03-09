Courtesy Photo | An LC-130 Skibird from the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing lands at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An LC-130 Skibird from the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing lands at McMurdo Station, Antarctica February 9, 2026. The LC-130 is equipped with skis that allow it to land on icy and snowy terrain where other aircraft would struggle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Matthew Baldwin) see less | View Image Page

From New York to the South Pole Your browser does not support the audio element.

New York Air National Guard 109th Airlift Wing Airmen conduct one of the most unique airlift missions in the world, flying the only C-130 platform on skis instead of wheels. The LC-130 Skibird is equipped to deliver personnel and cargo to some of the most remote and inhospitable regions on the planet.

Each year, the wing supports Operation Deep Freeze, providing critical airlift support to the National Science Foundation’s research operations in Antarctica. The LC-130’s specialized skis allow Airmen to land in icy and snowy conditions where normal aircraft can’t operate.

“We specialize in polar operations,” said Maj. Anthony Amico, 109th Airlift Wing officer in charge of LC-130 operations. “The LC-130 has the unique capability to land on ski runways both in Greenland and Antarctica; we’re the only airlift wing in the world with that capability.”

ODF has played a defining role for the 109th AW for decades.

“We are very good at our job,” said Amico. “Operation Deep Freeze has been going for close to 50 years. We get the mission done in the coldest, driest, most remote environments on Earth.”

The LC-130’s ability to operate in these conditions makes the aircraft a critical asset for both scientific research and national defense missions. In addition to supporting the NSF, the wing frequently participates in Arctic exercises and joint operations with partner nations.

“I think what we do is very unique and incredible,” said Lt. Col. Dia Ham, 109th Operations Support Squadron commander, who served as a line pilot during ODF. “Our ability to work with other services and countries to supplement worldwide capabilities is neat.”

Unique aircraft and missions often draw the most attention; however, the team was quick to say that the real backbone of the operation is the maintenance team that keeps the planes flying in extreme conditions.

“We don’t have hangars on the ice,” said Amico. “Our maintainers are the life source of our planes, they make sure they’re good and flyable.”

Maintainers often work outdoors in Antarctica’s harsh weather, braving freezing temperatures and high winds.

“They work on these planes exposed, wearing only cold-weather gear in these crazy wind conditions,” said Amico.

Despite those challenges, Airmen say they are proud to be part of the mission.

For the pilots, even the act of taking off from an Antarctic runway is unlike any other experience in the world. Once the aircraft begins to take off, the landscape becomes a wall of snow and ice.

“You can’t ever stop, from the time that your engines are going and you start taxiing to taking off,” said Ham. “If you stop, the skis will melt to the snow surface. You look ahead, and you go slow as you run checklists. Once you speed up, all you see is white. The ski takeoff itself is unlike taking off in any other airplane.”

Despite the mission’s importance to scientific research and polar operations, Operation Deep Freeze remains relatively unknown outside military and scientific circles.

Operating out here on the edge of the world, sustaining scientific research and polar operations, Ham shared what she hopes people learn about Operation Deep Freeze and the 109th Airlift Wing. “That we exist, that we do something so cool.”

Despite the unit’s small size, the 109th AW’s unique capabilities have a global impact.

“Our small Guard unit has such a big impact overall on what the United States brings to the global table,” said Ham.

For the Airmen who carry out the mission each year, the work is more than just a job.

“It’s a lifestyle for us,” said Amico. “Only airplane in the world that’s capable of landing on the ice and snow. That’s something to be proud of.”