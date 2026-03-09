Regional WMD Training Initiative Continues With C-WMD Capability Enhancement Workshop In Skopje

Photo By Melissa Tune | From 4 to 6 March 2026 the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (C-WMD) Capability Enhancement Workshop was held in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia. The Workshop was organized by RACVIAC – Centre for Security Cooperation in partnership with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Ministry of Defence of North Macedonia. see less | View Image Page

From 4 to 6 March 2026 the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (C-WMD) Capability Enhancement Workshop was held in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia. The Workshop was organized by RACVIAC – Centre for Security Cooperation in partnership with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Ministry of Defence of North Macedonia. It represents a continuation of the RACVIAC/DTRA Regional WMD Counterproliferation Training Initiative aimed at addressing the complex challenges posed by the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), dual-use items, and associated precursors. The Workshop focused on establishing a structured framework to identify and address training needs across RACVIAC Members, enhance regional cooperation and operational readiness, and strengthen deliberate planning processes for counterproliferation training.

The Workshop gathered more than 40 participants from the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Republic of Croatia, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, Republic of Serbia, Republic of Türkiye, Kosovo*, Republic of Moldova, as well as representatives from DTRA.

Theeventwas opened by Colonel Kayhan Turhan, Programme Manager in Cooperative Security Environment Pillar at RACVIAC, who expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Defence of North Macedonia for hosting the event and highlighted the long-standing partnership with DTRA. He underlined that the mission of this Initiative is to equip C-WMD Network Members with the tools, knowledge, and capabilities required to effectively confront WMD proliferation challenges.

He was followed by Richard Spencer, a representative of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), who thanked the Government of North Macedonia and RACVIAC for their hospitality and strong partnership in advancing regional security. He warned that threats to collective security are not static but continue to grow and evolve, noting that well-resourced adversaries and transnational criminal organizations seek to exploit vulnerabilities in national and regional systems to traffic weapons of mass destruction and related materials.DTRA representativeemphasized that such challenges cannot be addressed by any single nation alone and called for renewed commitment to strengthening capabilities across the region.

Healsounderlined that the workshop provides a platform to openly identify capability gaps within law enforcement, border security and customs communities, to explore concrete opportunities for enhanced regional cooperation, and to promote interoperability as a prerequisite for a coordinated and effective response to WMD proliferation threats.

Throughout the three-day programme participants took part in expert briefings, national case study presentations, facilitated discussions, and practical exercises. The agenda included a review of lessons learned from the June 2025 Capability Enhancement Workshopin Romania, a roundtable discussion on border security concerns, completion of an Analysis and Training Needs Assessment Questionnaire, and a facilitated Border Security Tabletop Exercise (TTX). These activities enabled participants to assess existing national capabilities, exchange best practices, and jointly identify priority areas for future training and cooperation.

The Workshop further reinforced the value of an annual framework for identifying training needs and synchronizing them with RACVIAC planning cycle. The outcomes of the Analysis and Training Needs Assessment will be used by RACVIAC and DTRA to design and implement future tailored training activities for the region.

In his closing remarks Colonel Turhan emphasized that the threat of WMD proliferation remains a pressing global and regional challenge requiring continuous attention, commitment, and cooperation. He reaffirmed RACVIAC dedication, together with DTRA, to developing targeted training initiatives that enhance operational readiness and foster long-term regional resilience.

This was the second workshop within the Initiative, building upon the results of the inaugural event held in June 2025 in Romania, where border security was identified as a priority area for future capacity building among RACVIAC Members. In response to this finding, a WMD Border Security and Interdiction Training Course was organized in January 2026 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, aimed at strengthening national and regional capacities to detect, deter, and interdict illicit trafficking of WMD and related materials.

_____________________________________________________________________ * This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo Declaration of Independence. (In accordance with Arrangements regarding regional representation and cooperation).