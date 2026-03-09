(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FRCSW STEM Outreach

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosted students from San Diego State University (SDSU) and the University of California at San Diego (UCSD). These outstanding individuals, represented their respective student chapters of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and were given a tour of FRCSW operations during an engineering-focused visit. The group of 26 aerospace engineering students observed firsthand the advanced engineering, maintenance and sustainment efforts that keep U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft mission-ready. Command personnel, engineers, artisans and support specialists, are essential to naval aviation readiness, ensuring the safety, reliability and combat effectiveness of the fleet through precision work that, in many cases, quite literally IS rocket science. Students expressed strong interest and appreciation for the technical complexity, discipline and innovation required to sustain military aircraft, leaving impressed by both the scale of the mission and the expertise of the workforce dedicated to supporting national defense.

    FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 10:26
    Story ID: 560038
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
