Byrum takes Command of the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory

MCB QUANTICO, Va. – Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran relinquished command of the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory to Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Quantico February 27, 2026.

Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration presided over the ceremony underscoring MCWL’s critical role as the “engine room of Marine Corps innovation.”

“MCWL is a very different organization,” said Austin, addressing attendees at the ceremony. “This organization sets the example across the Marine Corps enterprise and has a history of great leadership and a talented team.”

As commanding general from April 18, 2024 to February 27, 2026 Doran led a team of Marines, civilians and contractors examining future operating environments to generate threat-informed operating concepts and capabilities and, through experimentation, provide analytically supported recommendations to inform future force design and development activities.

In his first comments as commanding general and MCWL Byrum shared his gratitude as he steps into “the best job in the Marine Corps,” saying he was honored to be a part of the team leaning forward to help secure the success of the Marine Corps of the future.

Byrum’s personal decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Air Medal with Numeral “7,” the Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Gold Star and “V.”