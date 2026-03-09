Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael A. Blea, 480th Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael A. Blea, 480th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations, assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, is awarded the Silver Star during a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2026. He now is one of fewer than 100 military personnel to earn the Silver Star since the U.S. Air Force was established as an independent military service in 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow) see less | View Image Page

Spangdahlem-based Airman awarded Silver Star for extraordinary heroism during combat operations

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael “Danger” A. Blea, 480th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations, assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, was awarded the Silver Star during a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2026.



The presentation of the award recognized Blea’s extraordinary heroism in combat during his deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in 2025. He now is one of fewer than 100 military personnel to earn the Silver Star since the U.S. Air Force was established as an independent military service in 1947.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Force in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, presented the nation’s third highest military decoration for valor in combat to Blea before both an in-person and virtual audience of Airmen, family members and distinguished guests.



According to the official citation, Blea distinguished himself through conspicuous gallantry while engaged in combat operations against enemy forces. Despite intense enemy fire and significant personal risk suppressing enemy air defenses, Blea, piloting his F-16 Fighting Falcon deliberately placed himself in harm’s way to lead and protect his team.



During the engagement, Blea maintained situational awareness in a rapidly evolving and hostile environment, coordinated critical actions under fire, and ensured the safe movement and accountability of personnel. His decisive leadership and calm under pressure directly enabled mission accomplishment while preventing loss of life.



The citation credits his actions preserving combat effectiveness and safeguarding fellow service members during a moment of extreme danger.



"I am truly honored to be presented with a Silver Star,” Blea said. “While we never wish to be in these circumstances that put us in this position, it is always a possibility that we understand and that we are prepared to handle through the dedication and perfection that we strive to attain every day in training. The hard work and commitment allow the unpredictable situations to be manageable ones that we can and will overcome.”



Hinds emphasized both the magnitude of the actions described in the citation and the character behind them.



“We are here to award Maj. Michael Blea the Silver Star Medal for gallantry and action against an enemy of the United States, an honor that’s reserved for those whose courage under fire rises far above the call of duty,” Hinds said. “Danger's skill, his composure under pressure, allowed him to outmaneuver the threats, support his wingman and enable mission success.”



Among those in attendance was retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, former commander of USAFE-AFAFRICA. Harrigian reflected on both Blea’s valor and the example he sets for future generations of Airmen.



“This doesn’t happen without the team,” Harrigian said. “We have an incredible team. What you [Blea] all continue to deliver each and every day is demonstrated not only in this mission, but what the troops, the maintainers and everybody that it takes to generate a sortie, that was part of what you did.”



As the medal was pinned to his uniform, the audience responded with a standing ovation – a tribute to Blea’s courage, leadership and selfless service.



The Silver Star citation formally recognizes Blea’s actions exemplifying the highest traditions of military service and reflects great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Air Force.