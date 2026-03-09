Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, U.S. kick off anti-submarine warfare exercise Sea Dragon 2026 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft, one each from Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 and VP-45, were joined by one P-8I from the Indian Navy (IN), one P-1 from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), two P-8A from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), and one P-8A from the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) for the start of multinational exercise Sea Dragon 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, March 9.



Sea Dragon 2026 advances aircrew proficiency in anti-submarine warfare(ASW) by progressing from track-simulated targets to detecting and tracking a live submarine. The crews participate in over 200 cumulative hours of in-flight training. During classroom training sessions, pilots and aircrew from all countries build plans and discuss tactics incorporating the capabilities and equipment of their respective nations.



Each event in the exercise will be assessed and graded. The nation scoring the highest total points will receive the coveted Dragon Belt award. In 2022, JMSDF had the highest total score and was awarded the belt. JMSDF successfully defended their Sea Dragon title in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, RAAF No. 11 Squadron claimed the Sea Dragon title, and they are returning this year to defend their title. Exercise Sea Dragon has been held annually since 2019.



VP-4, part of Commander, Task Force 72 (CTF 72), is stationed in Whidbey Island, Washington, and is currently deployed to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. VP-45, also part of CTF 72, is stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is currently deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. Throughout the deployments, both squadrons will be conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.