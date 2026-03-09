Oklahoma National Guard supports February fire suppression mission, remains ready

Courtesy Photo | Oklahoma National Guard wildland firefighters partrol a fireline searching for hotspots during fire fighting operations near Talihinia, Oklahoma, Feb. 27, 2026. Two eight-Guardsmen crews have been deployed to support the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wild fires in the state. The Oklahoma National Guard Wildland Firefighting Program has more than 80 red-card certified Guardsmen trained to support federal, state and local agencies in combating fires. (photo provided by OKNG Wildland Firefighting Program) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard has wrapped up fire suppression operations after dry, windy conditions fueled wildfires throughout Oklahoma in February.

The Guard’s response, which was authorized by Gov. Kevin Stitt at the request of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, included 16 wildland firefighters who worked in areas near Talihina, Tahlequah and Stilwell.

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, equipped with 660-gallon water buckets and their crews, also remained on stand-by for the duration of the mission.

“Having the capacity to deploy firefighters trained through our wildland firefighting program gives our state added flexibility when managing these emergencies,” said Brig. Gen. Robert Walter, assistant adjutant general - Army for the Oklahoma National Guard. “We’re proud of the opportunity to work alongside our partners at the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as part of a coordinated effort to serve the people of Oklahoma.”

The Guardsmen were broken up into different firefighting modules designed to serve unique mission sets. The first module, supplemented by Type 6 fire engines and personnel from the Oklahoma Forestry Services, supported containment efforts by cutting handlines and clearing ladder fuels, such as low tree limbs, which can carry flames into the canopy.

Handlines are narrow strips of land cleared down to bare soil to remove vegetation and help stop fire spread. Module two supported Oklahoma Forestry dozer operations, cut approximately 1 ½ miles of handline and hiked three to five miles each day through rough terrain scanning for smoke and preventing new flare-ups. “[Our crew] responded to the Box Springs fire, which was approximately 1,000 acres and the Highway 63 fire,” said Brian Weatherford, the Oklahoma Military Department’s wildland firefighting program manager and crew boss for module two. “Oklahoma Forestry received us with open arms and took multiple opportunities to plug us into the response effectively.”

According to Weatherford, since its inception, the program has trained more than 100 red-card certified firefighters, about 80 of whom were available for activation during this most recent mission.

Guardsmen in the program come from across the force, including infantry, engineering and logistics units. Some of the Guardsmen who served on this mission are also full-time civilian firefighters in their own communities.

The wildfire missions came just weeks after the Oklahoma National Guard was activated to assist stranded motorists during severe winter storms.

With Oklahoma’s spring severe weather season just around the corner, the quick transition from snow response to fire suppression underscores the Guard’s commitment to protecting lives and mitigating property damage regardless of conditions.

“Severe weather in Oklahoma is no longer seasonal, every season carries its own risk,” Walter said. “Having programs already in place, like the Wildland Firefighting Program, like our [stranded motorists assistance and recovery teams] teams, ensures that the Oklahoma National Guard is ready to respond to whatever nature throws our way.”

With fire season only beginning, the OKARNG remains 'Always Ready, Always There' to support when called upon.