NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTED AIRSPACE OVER MIAMI

North American Aerospace Defense Command F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a civilian aircraft Monday afternoon after it violated temporary flight restriction airspace over Miami, Florida.



The aircraft entered the restricted airspace at approximately 1:55 p.m. EDT and was escorted until it safely landed at a nearby airport.



Just today, there have been six violations of this restricted airspace. General aviation pilots are reminded that checking Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, before each flight is required by the FAA and TFR procedures must be followed.



If required, NORAD jets will respond to aircraft violating the TFR and take the necessary action to gain compliance, a scenario we encourage all pilots to avoid.



Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.



Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at [https://tfr.faa.gov/](https://tfr.faa.gov/).



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.



For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit [https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/](https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/)