Marine Corps Major Retires in Jax After Strengthening Audit Readiness at Blount Island

After more than two decades supporting Marine Corps logistics operations worldwide, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Robert Harwood Jr. retired March 6 in Jacksonville following a career that strengthened accountability and readiness across the Marine Corps’ global prepositioning programs.



Harwood served as supply officer in charge at Blount Island Command, where he helped raise equipment accountability and audit accuracy to more than 99 percent for equipment positioned worldwide to enable Marine forces to respond rapidly to crises.



The Marine Corps recently received an unmodified opinion on its Fiscal Year 2025 financial audit for the third consecutive year, meaning independent auditors determined the service’s financial statements were materially accurate, complete and compliant with federal standards.



Blount Island Command operates under U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command and manages prepositioned equipment and supply inventories ashore and afloat, making accurate accountability essential to verifying Marine Corps financial records.



Working with Marines, civilian employees and contractor partners, Harwood’s branch supported ship offloads and backloads, sustained global equipment inventories and revamped quality assurance programs that improved inspection performance and documentation.



Blount Island Command serves as the Marine Corps’ primary hub for global prepositioning, generating and sustaining combat-ready equipment positioned aboard ships and at strategic locations worldwide.



Harwood enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2001 as an ammunition technician before earning a commission through the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Program in 2013. Over the course of his career, he received 10 promotions, beginning with the moment he earned the title Marine during recruit training.



His assignments included an operational deployment supporting the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.



During Operation Allies Welcome in 2021, Harwood served as command element supply officer with the 26th MEU supporting refugee operations at Fort Pickett, Virginia, coordinating logistics support for Afghan evacuees alongside federal agencies.



“That small team of Marines accomplished something far larger than itself,” Harwood said while reflecting on the mission.



Harwood concluded his service during a retirement ceremony at The Beacon community center at Naval Station Mayport along the Atlantic shoreline near the entrance to the St. Johns River.



At Blount Island Command, Harwood credited the installation’s workforce with sustaining the readiness of the Marine Corps’ global prepositioning enterprise.



“Once again, I leaned into the team and we got to work,” Harwood said. “Thank you for making the seemingly impossible possible every single day.”



Harwood said he plans to remain in Northeast Florida, where many retiring service members transition into civilian and contractor roles that sustain military operations. Jacksonville’s population of roughly 150,000 veterans provides a workforce that strengthens continuity, technical expertise and readiness across the region’s military installations.



Blount Island Command’s motto is “Always Forward, Always Ready,” and Harwood said the team lives that commitment every day. He credited the men and women across the command with keeping cargo ships loaded and forward so Marines can respond at a moment’s notice.



As he concluded his service, Harwood said he leaves confident the next generation will carry the mission forward.



“I leave knowing the mission is in the hands of the most capable, loyal and fierce Americans I know,” he said.