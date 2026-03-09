Luke AFB Demonstrates Global Combat Air Power to Civic Leaders from Across the Country

Photo By Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Moore, 56th Force Support Squadron assistant non-commissioned officer in charge of honor guard, and Airman 1st Class Trevor Smart, 56th Force Support Squadron ceremonial guardsman, perform a demonstration of a flag presentation, Feb. 26, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The primary mission of the honor guard is to military honors in tribute to the nation’s fallen service members. The honor guard showcased the precision and professionalism of Airmen during a visit by Air Education Training Command leadership and civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins) see less | View Image Page

Luke Air Force Base welcomed civic leaders from across the nation for an immersive look at how Airmen generate combat-ready airpower, highlighting the 56th Fighter Wing’s role as a cornerstone of the Air Force’s training enterprise and a global hub for fifth-generation capability.

“The Airmen here are building the foundation of tomorrow’s combat airpower,” said Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command. “What happens at Luke impacts operations across the globe because this is where readiness begins.”

The visit, coordinated by AETC, connected community leaders directly with the Airmen, aircraft, and partnerships that prepare pilots and maintainers for operations around the world. Rather than focusing on senior leader engagement, the experience placed civic leaders alongside Airmen executing the mission daily — demonstrating how the work performed at Luke enables the Air Force to fly, fight, fix, and win in an increasingly complex global security environment.

Luke AFB is the largest USAF fighter base, producing approximately 75% of the world’s F-35 pilots, including U.S., allied and partner nation aviators. The wing’s mission extends beyond pilot qualification, building integrated teams capable of operating in coalition environments, and delivering combat power worldwide.

During the visit, Airmen from the 62nd Fighter Squadron and aircraft maintenance units demonstrated how operations and maintenance teams work in lockstep to generate combat capability. Civic leaders toured the Fighter Training Center and Modified Mission Trainer Rehearsal, where pilots develop decision-making and tactical proficiency before transitioning to live aircraft. Maintainers and fabrication specialists showcased how innovation and technical expertise sustain fleet readiness, designing and repairing mission-critical components that keep aircraft flying and training uninterrupted.

Col. John Ryan, deputy commander of the 56th Fighter Wing, said the visit allowed civic leaders to see the people behind the mission.

“Every sortie launched here represents future combat power,” Ryan said. “Our Airmen are developing the skills, discipline, and mindset required to succeed in high-end conflict long before they arrive in an operational squadron.”

The delegation also traveled to the Barry M. Goldwater Range, where Airmen demonstrated live-fire training and range management operations across more than 1.7 million acres of desert training space. The range enables realistic combat scenarios and supports thousands of sorties annually, allowing pilots to train in environments that mirror real-world operations.

“The range is an irreplaceable national training asset that allows us to train the way we fight,” said Charles Buchanan, director of the Range Management Office “Money wouldn’t be able to buy today. “Here, pilots integrate aircraft, weapons, and coalition partners in a realistic combat environment.”

Throughout the tour, civic leaders engaged directly with Airmen across multiple mission sets, including human performance specialists and instructors responsible for developing resilient warfighters prepared for modern warfare.

These interactions reinforced the purpose of the visit: strengthening public understanding of how the Air Force develops its future force and why community partnerships remain essential to sustaining national defense.

“Seeing this mission firsthand makes the impact clear,” said Dr. Joe Leverett, a civic leader participant. “The professionalism and dedication of these Airmen show how critical Luke Air Force Base is to our nation’s security and inspires me to find ways to support Airmen.”

AETC recruits, trains, and educates Airmen across the force, but at Luke AFB that responsibility becomes operational reality — transforming students into pilots, maintainers, and leaders who will project combat power anywhere in the world.

“When civic leaders see this mission firsthand, they leave understanding the Air Force in a completely different way,” said Quinn. “They become lifelong advocates for the Airmen, the mission, and the readiness our nation depends on.”