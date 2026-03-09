2nd Cavalry Regiment Advances Army Transformation Through Innovation and Experimentation

Photo By Sgt. Tien-Dat Ngo | Col. Donald Near, Jr., Regimental Commander, 2d Cavalry Regiment (2CR), discusses Project Flytrap during a panel at Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2026. Project Flytrap is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa initiative focused on testing, refining and rapidly fielding portable counter-unmanned aerial system (c-UAS) technologies to combat drone threats. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tien Dat Ngo) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — Leaders from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR) presented the story of America’s only permanently stationed Stryker brigade in Europe during an event at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., on March 6, 2026. This event was part of the Army Current Operations Engagement Tour (ACOET), where 2CR leaders emphasized how the brigade is evolving to address modern threats along NATO's Eastern Flank.

Throughout a series of meetings with senior Pentagon leaders, members of Congress and their staff, and national security reporters, the leaders from 2CR explained how the regiment is applying lessons learned from Ukraine. They discussed how they are leveraging industry partnerships and testing new capabilities to enhance deterrence and improve warfighting readiness in Europe.

Col. Donald R. Neal Jr., Regimental Commander, explained how 2CR's transformation efforts were influenced by experiences training Ukrainian soldiers who were returning from and preparing for combat.

"Our unit begins by training Ukrainians in Europe who have recently come off the front lines, and we engage with them directly," Col. Neal said. "During the training, we learned a lot about their use of what we refer to as the triad: Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), counter-UAS operations, electronic warfare, and the network that enables all of it."

The interactions provided insight into integrating unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare, and networks with maneuver on the battlefield. These lessons helped the regiment identify areas for adaptation within our formations.

"We realized that they had some really good foundational skills in employing these new systems, and their recent experience using them to enhance maneuver in combat operations was something that we could learn from," Col. Neal said.

The regiment has applied lessons learned from experimentation efforts such as Project Flytrap. This initiative brings together soldiers, industry representatives, and Army acquisition professionals to test counter-unmanned aerial systems in real-world conditions. The program allows soldiers to assess new technology in operational scenarios and provide direct feedback to both vendors and acquisition officials.

"It takes the development of new capability out of the lab, and it really puts it in the field," Col. Neal said. "You're getting soldier feedback, the people who will actually use the equipment, giving feedback directly to vendors and the acquisition community."

Project Flytrap has expanded as more organizations participate in the experimentation effort. Col. Neal mentioned that the next iteration will include approximately 60 pieces of equipment from multiple vendors.

"What I charged my staff with was to really try to recreate a day in the life on the battlefield in Ukraine," Col. Neal said. "Increasing the number of UAS, the various types that are in the air that are either friend or foe, and stressing our network in ways we didn't in previous Flytraps."

The exercise also allows the Army to test how networks handle large volumes of sensor data and unmanned systems operating in contested environments.

In addition to aerial systems, the regiment is exploring the use of unmanned ground vehicles through the Army’s xTech innovation program, which connects soldiers with industry developers to test emerging technology and refine requirements.

Maj. Andrew Kang, the Regiment's Fire Support Officer, said the program allows soldiers to help shape how unmanned systems could be used in future operations.

"They're soliciting feedback from the soldiers who are testing the kit, so they are the ones selecting the tactical employment and capabilities that the Army needs to fire," Maj. Kang said.

Initial experimentation has focused on practical uses such as casualty evacuation and logistics, where unmanned systems could reduce risk to soldiers operating in conflict areas.

Affordability will be a key factor in how the Army uses unmanned ground systems.

"In most uses for unmanned ground vehicles, we know we're going to put them in a position where we're not going to recover them, or they'll be destroyed, because we want to make contact with the enemy first with the line of sensors and robots," said Col. Neal.

He added that robotic systems could also support reconnaissance and sensing missions by deploying sensors, extending communications, or operating in areas where commanders may not want to send soldiers.

The regiment is also examining how unmanned systems, sensors, and networks support the Army's broader mission in Europe. Leaders said these capabilities contribute to the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, which focuses on strengthening deterrence while integrating new technologies into formations.

Maj. Kang stated that the concept emphasizes building a forward layer of sensors and robotic systems to improve awareness while reducing risk to soldiers.

"The core concept is how do we reduce forward posture with manned formations and build that sensor layer in the forward line of robotics," Maj. Kang said.

In closing remarks, 2CR leaders noted that efforts such as Project Flytrap and ongoing experimentation will continue to inform how U.S. forces and NATO allies adapt their formations and capabilities for future operations in Europe.