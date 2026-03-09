Tornado readiness critical to Fort Leonard Wood’s mission

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Waiting until tornado sirens are blaring to decide on a course of action is “too late,” according to Matthew Mertz, Fort Leonard Wood’s Installation Emergency Manager, and that is why he is urging the community to be prepared for Missouri’s tornado season.

The National Weather Service reports 16 Missourians died because of tornadoes in 2025, making it the deadliest year for tornadoes in the state since more than 150 people were killed in the Joplin EF-5 tornado in 2011.

“Missouri had five federal major disasters in 2025 — more than any other state last year — which, along with the fatalities and injuries, sends a clarion call for the need to be prepared for all forms of severe weather,”said Jim Remillard, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency director.

An EF-3 tornado touched down on Fort Leonard Wood Dec. 31, 2010, destroying and damaging numerous training areas, barracks and homes on the installation.

“I was the Deputy Provost Marshal during the New Years Eve 2010 Fort Leonard Wood tornado. We were very fortunate the tornado occurred during Holiday Block Leave as many residents were not home during the tornado,” Mertz said. “Those who were at home sought shelter in their bathtubs and a centrally located room in their quarters and injuries were minor despite the amount of destruction the homes received.”

Mertz said on average, the Show-Me state experiences more than 30 tornadoes a year, most of them in April and May.

“Tornadoes can occur any time of the year and any time of the day but a majority of them, 83%, occur between noon and midnight,” Mertz said.

Missouri’s tornado safety information is available at stormaware.mo.gov. Missourians are encouraged to use the Ready in 3 program to create a plan, prepare a kit and listen for information regarding severe weather emergencies.

For local information, Mertz said the Fort Leonard Wood community can stay weather aware with the installation’s Destructive Weather Mitigation Operations program.

“It is not just for snow and ice severe weather.During the spring season, DWMO also encompasses tornadoes, flooding, winds exceeding 65 mph and hail greater than 1 inch in diameter,” Mertz said. “Spring severe weather can be as dangerous, destructive and can occur more quickly than snow and ice, which requires more time to accumulate and have an impact on daily activities.”

On Fort Leonard Wood’s weather and hazardous conditions webpage, community members can find instructions to sign up for the ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System.

“ALERT! notifications allow for faster notification of severe weather than relying on typical communication methods,” Mertz said.

With the ALERT! Notification system, Common Access Card holders, their family members, long-term contractors, private organizations and Fort Leonard Wood tenants can receive notifications on their phones.

According to the weather service, there are three key alerts to watch for — a tornado watch, a tornado warning and a tornado emergency.

Tornado Watch: Be prepared. Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss emergency plans, take inventory of supplies and check safe rooms. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or there are signs a tornado is approaching. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Tornado Warning: Take action. A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Warnings are issued by local forecast offices. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter.

Tornado Emergency: Seek shelter immediately. A tornado emergency is the NWS’s highest alert level. It is issued when a violent tornado has touched down in the watch area. There is a severe threat to human life and property, with catastrophic damage confirmed. Immediately seek refuge in the safest location possible. Call friends and family who are within the watch area to ensure they are aware of the situation. Once safe, be sure to monitor local forecasts for the latest updates.

During a tornado warning, the NWS’s website urges people to act quickly.

At a house: During a tornado warning, go to a basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows.

At a workplace or school: Follow tornado drill procedures and move to the designated tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums.

Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If there is time, get to a safe building.

In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If that is not possible, either get down in the vehicle and cover or get out and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

According to Terry Moore, supervisory range planner with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, the installation has more than 700 tornado safety shelters for service members to seek shelter in if severe weather hits while training on Fort Leonard Wood’s ranges.

“Each shelter can house up to 14 people,” Moore said. “It is good to know they are there when we need them.” Mertz said accountability after the weather event is just as important as the preparation.

“Accountability allows supervisors to ensure their employees are safe from immediate danger,” Mertz said.

This goes for family members as well — according to theNWS’s tornado safety website, people should contact loved ones to let them know, “you're okay, so they can help spread the word.”