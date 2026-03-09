(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy & Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio

    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy &amp; Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio

    Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 4, 2026) – Naval Medical Research...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy & Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio
    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 4, 2026) – U.S. Navy Capt. Kris Hodapp, deputy Corps Chief, Medical Service Corps (MSC) and Capt. Bryan Pyle, MSC Policy and Practice officer visited with leadership and MSC officers assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute and Tri-Service Research Laboratory.

    During the visit, Hodapp and Pyle toured NAMRU San Antonio research laboratories and conducted independent record reviews with MSC officers. Additionally, they gave a State of the MSC briefing with emphasis on Navy Medicine’s North Star and Lines of Effort. Other areas of briefing included career progression, community values, manpower, promotion trends, and maintaining accuracy of military records.

    The MSC mission is to provide specialized healthcare, administrative, and scientific support to Naval forces, maximizing operational readiness and optimizing the "human weapon system". Comprised of professionals in clinical, scientific, and administrative fields, the MSC supports Navy Medicine’s mission to deliver manned, trained, and equipped medical units to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces.

    NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 14:38
    Story ID: 559875
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy & Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy &amp; Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio
    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy &amp; Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio
    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy &amp; Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio
    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy &amp; Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio
    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy &amp; Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio
    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy &amp; Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio
    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy &amp; Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio
    Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy &amp; Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine; Navy Medical Service Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version