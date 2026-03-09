Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 4, 2026) – Naval Medical Research...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 4, 2026) – Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Tiller, Medical Corps, speaks with Capt. Kris Hodapp, deputy Corps Chief, Medical Service Corps (MSC) and Capt. Bryan Pyle, MSC Policy and Practice officer, during a visit to NAMRU San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute (BHT). During the visit, Hodapp and Pyle toured research laboratories at BHT and the Tri-Service Research Laboratory and conducted independent record reviews with MSC officers. Additionally, they gave a State of the MSC briefing with emphasis on Navy Medicine’s North Star and Lines of Effort. Other areas of briefing included career progression, community values, manpower, promotion trends, and maintaining accuracy of military records. The MSC mission is to provide specialized healthcare, administrative, and scientific support to Naval forces, maximizing operational readiness and optimizing the "human weapon system". Comprised of professionals in clinical, scientific, and administrative fields, the MSC supports Navy Medicine’s mission to deliver manned, trained, and equipped medical units to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research &amp; Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Navy MSC Deputy Corps Chief, MSC Policy & Practice Officer visit NAMRU San Antonio Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 4, 2026) – U.S. Navy Capt. Kris Hodapp, deputy Corps Chief, Medical Service Corps (MSC) and Capt. Bryan Pyle, MSC Policy and Practice officer visited with leadership and MSC officers assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute and Tri-Service Research Laboratory.



During the visit, Hodapp and Pyle toured NAMRU San Antonio research laboratories and conducted independent record reviews with MSC officers. Additionally, they gave a State of the MSC briefing with emphasis on Navy Medicine’s North Star and Lines of Effort. Other areas of briefing included career progression, community values, manpower, promotion trends, and maintaining accuracy of military records.



The MSC mission is to provide specialized healthcare, administrative, and scientific support to Naval forces, maximizing operational readiness and optimizing the "human weapon system". Comprised of professionals in clinical, scientific, and administrative fields, the MSC supports Navy Medicine’s mission to deliver manned, trained, and equipped medical units to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces.



NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.