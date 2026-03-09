Fort Knox leader praises community ties at annual Radcliff Mayor’s Breakfast

Photo By Ryan Brus | Radcliff, Kentucky Mayor J.J. Duvall (left) listens as Fort Knox Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea shares updates on Fort Knox to more than 300 Hardin County residents during the 16th annual Radcliff Mayor’s Breakfast at Colvin Community Center March 7, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ryan Brus | Radcliff, Kentucky Mayor J.J. Duvall (left) listens as Fort Knox Garrison Command Sgt....... read more read more

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Fort Knox Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea was a featured speaker at the 16th annual Radcliff Mayor’s Breakfast on March 7 at Colvin Community Center.

The annual gathering, started by current Mayor J.J. Duvall, provides an opportunity for the Radcliff community to come together and hear from local elected officials. Licea joined the mayor and other Hardin County leaders in greeting more than 300 residents who attended.

During his remarks, Licea provided updates on Fort Knox and expressed appreciation for the community’s support of Soldiers and their Families, especially during Operation Epic Fury.

Duvall has invited Fort Knox Garrison leadership to participate in the breakfast each year since its inception, illustrating the long-standing partnership between the city and Army post.