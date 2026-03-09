DLA Connects Workforce to Warfighter with Hands-On Commodity Training

Photo By Andrew Young | Heather Gleason (left) and Mauralee Preece, both with Defense Logistics Agency Weapons...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Young | Heather Gleason (left) and Mauralee Preece, both with Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support (Columbus), handle a specialized hose during a commodity familiarization session Feb. 12 at Defense Supply Center Columbus. Gleason is a pre-award contract officer and Preece is a pre-award contract specialist. Both have been with DLA less than three years and are recent graduates of the agency’s Pathways to Career Excellence program. (Andrew Young/DLA) see less | View Image Page

The saying, “knowledge is power,” is a critical reality for acquisition professionals at Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support (Columbus). For these subject matter experts, a deep understanding of every part they procure – far beyond its technical specifications – is vital to the nation’s defense, as a warfighter’s life can depend on it.



As the DLA acquisition workforce evolves from a heavier concentration of military veterans to younger professionals with no prior military experience, it’s imperative to retain that deep technical and process knowledge and instill it into the next generation of logisticians.



DLA Weapons Support (Columbus) launched commodity familiarization sessions in February to provide hands-on experience with the parts they procure.



To bridge the experience gap within his evolving workforce, Deputy Director of Maritime Supplier Operations Shawn Cody is leveraging industry partnerships to allow acquisition staff to see and handle parts they typically only see on technical drawings. Commodities are defined by function and are not like an item you may find at the local hardware store, he explained. They are designed to meet specific requirements like the ability to withstand extreme temperatures, possess high tensile strength and corrosion resistance.



“Individually, [the parts] are rather simple, but they can make or break a combat mission,” Cody said.



The goal of the familiarization sessions is to move beyond part numbers and give personnel a tangible frame of reference. Sessions to date have featured valves, connectors, hoses, tubes and fittings, said organizer David Assenheimer, a performance-based logistics project manager for Maritime Supplier Operations.



The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants highlighting the value of the hands-on approach.



Maurlee Preece, a pre-award contract specialist who has been with DLA less than three years, said it helped “to touch, feel and manipulate the items,” adding, “I feel I still have lots to learn as they are very complex in nature and are constantly changing.”



Others noted how the training provided a direct line of sight from their desk to the battlefield. “It is nice to be able to see the parts we are procuring – how they fit on the larger systems – and what their overall impact is on the success of military missions,” said Nicole Betts, an Integrated Supply Team chief.



“Understanding supplier manufacturing processes and lead times gives us a better sight picture in terms of planning,” she said.



The sessions also foster collaboration between DLA Weapons Support (Columbus) acquisition teams and their industry partners.



Heather Gleason, a pre-award contract officer and recent Pathways to Career Excellence program graduate, said the training gave her a better understanding of industry partner processes. “The more we know, the better informed we are,” Gleason stated. “This allows us to understand each other and processes, look for more strategic ways to work together, and then implement those processes for swifter warfighter support.”



“This space – fittings, couplings, connectors, valves – is absolutely critical,” said Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, DLA Weapons Support (Columbus) commander, calling it “the backbone of every system we have out there.”



“To understand how critical this space is to our operations really speaks to the intelligence and the wherewithal of our team at DLA and their commitment to enhancing support to the warfighter,” she said.



The commodity familiarization sessions are but one facet of a comprehensive workforce development program to give new employees a solid foundation, Assenheimer said.



Future plans include a Fleet Academy to teach military fundamentals as well as site visits to military customers and industry partners to provide a comprehensive view of DLA’s supply chains.