A legacy of learning and leading: AFMC Executive Director retires after 48 Years

Photo By Edward Pajak | Lorna Estep, Executive Director, Air Force Materiel Command, visits the Air Force Insatllation and Mission Support Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 23-24, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photos by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – As she transitions into retirement this month, Air Force Materiel Command’s Executive Director, Lorna B. Estep, concludes 48 years of dedicated civil service with four simple, yet profound words of advice: Be a lifelong learner.

“Don’t think you know it all. I’ve been in this for 48 years, and I learn something new every day about our mission, what we do and about life in general,” she says.

Estep has served as AFMC Executive Director since June 2022, advising the commander on all aspects of the mission. As the command’s senior civilian, she has played a crucial role in managing and developing a workforce where civilians comprise more than 70% of the personnel—the highest percentage among all Air Force Major Commands.

“Everyone who spends time at Air Force Materiel Command knows how integral the civilian enterprise is in accomplishing our missions,” said Estep. “Our missions can thrive because of our people.”

A Calling to Service

Estep began her career while the Vietnam War was taking place. With her brothers drafted—one each into the Air Force, Army, and Navy—she looked for her own opportunity to serve.

“I didn’t think my entire career would be with the government, but I thought providing some sort of service like my older brothers would be a great opportunity,” she said.

That opportunity came during her senior year at the University of South Florida through a Cooperative Education program in Washington D.C. As an intern at the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, she used her new computer programming skills to analyze fraudulent student loans, becoming hooked on the power of technology to make a difference.

“I thought it was really cool work,” Estep recalled.

A Career Forged by Technology

After passing the federal service examination, she chose a role with the Navy specifically for the opportunity to learn and become an expert in a field.

Technology was the ever-present undercurrent in every position she held. She began at the Navy Fleet Materiel Support Office, eventually transitioning to leadership roles where she directed the Joint Center for Flexible Computer Integrated Manufacturing, served as the first program manager for Rapid Acquisition of Manufactured Parts, and became the Technical Director of Information Technology Initiatives at Naval Supply Systems Command. Her work included developing logistics programs, implementing one of the first agile data-driven manufacturing systems, and streamlining complex data and email systems.

“I was always really interested in technology and how it could make the mission more agile and work faster,” she said. "All my positions offered the opportunity to take advantage of technology to do something different, and it was fascinating."

Leading Through Change

In 1996, Estep was appointed to the Senior Executive Service and in 1999 transitioned to the U.S. Air Force, a service she had long admired as a "technology-forward service."

Her transition recalled lessons from a Navy mentor who taught her the art of critical thinking. “He taught me critical thinking, research and to make sure I get the full story, to understand things I don’t know,” Estep said.

That foundation proved essential as she navigated a new service culture.

“Growing up in the Navy I knew who to see to get something done... I knew none of that in the Air Force," she explained. "I had to learn the jargon and the way people communicated. I learned that it’s OK to not know but to be willing to keep asking the right questions to get the mission done."

A Legacy of Mentorship

Reflecting on her career, Estep highlights the importance of mentorship and broadening one's experience. “People have often asked me why I do a lot of mentoring," she said. "In the beginning it was because I got something out of it... But in the end, I valued that I was setting the stage for them to become better, well-rounded enterprise leaders."

She encourages civilians to seek an "enterprise view" beyond their immediate role.

“If I didn't move around in my career, I would have never understood what we call ‘the enterprise,’ ‘the operation,’ ‘the mission,’ and how to ‘operationalize AFMC’ to make sure that when we're delivering capabilities, we understand how the warfighter will use them.”

As she prepares to depart, Estep plans to leave three letters for her successor, a tradition passed down to her. One is to be opened on the first day, another on the worst day, and the last when retirement is on the horizon.

“In your career, your high spots become more about enabling other people to be successful than having success yourself,” she said. "Everyone needs a little bit of encouragement to get through the tough times." Grateful for the opportunity to have served with talented military and civilian warfighters, Estep offers one final charge.

“We have an incredible team of people within AFMC, and I thank them for all that they do each day for our mission and our warfighters. Have fun, be passionate about what you do, and be a lifelong learner.”