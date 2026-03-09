Sinkhole Repairs Underway Near Fishing Pier at Lake Burba

Photo By Bryan Spann | A section of the pedestrian walkway along Roberts Avenue is closed as construction...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Spann | A section of the pedestrian walkway along Roberts Avenue is closed as construction crews work to repair a sinkhole near the Burba Lake fishing pier, Feb. 23, 2026. Officials from the Fort George G. Meade Directorate of Public Works expect the repairs to take approximately three weeks to complete. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD - Repairs are underway on the pedestrian walkway near the fishing pier on the Roberts Avenue side of Burba Lake.

That section of Roberts Avenue is closed and will remain so for about three weeks until construction is complete. The repairs are needed to fix a sinkhole that first appeared in 2025, gradually expanded, and then stabilized.

Joshua Highfield of the Fort George G. Meade Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Engineering Division said the sinkhole was first reported by Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff on May 19, 2025.

“At first, it was only a few inches in diameter and a few inches deep,” Highfield said. “Over the next several days, the hole expanded to nearly 1 1/2 feet in diameter and about 2 feet deep.”

After that initial growth, the conditions stabilized, and the sinkhole showed little additional movement.

Engineers with the DPW believe the sinkhole developed due to a gradual underground failure involving a small storm drain that carries runoff from Roberts Avenue. The 12-inch drain pipe connects to a much larger spillway conduit that runs beneath the fishing pier and drains Burba Lake during heavy rain.

“We think it was a progressive failure,” Highfield said. “There may have been deterioration or a joint failure in that smaller storm drain. Over time, water escaping from the pipe slowly eroded fine soils around it, weakening the soil structure and eventually leading to a small collapse at the surface.”

Repair work began Feb. 23. Construction crews are abandoning the existing storm drain connection that leads directly into the spillway conduit. The damaged pipe will be removed and capped to prevent further soil erosion. Stormwater from the curb inlet along Roberts Avenue will be redirected to a different outfall location across the street.

“We want to repair the issue so as to prevent further erosion and potentially additional sinkholes from developing,” Highfield said.

While the work is expected to take about three weeks, crews discovered an unexpected underground utility during initial work that may affect the timeline.

“Such is often the case here at Meade,” Highfield said. “If there are any delays, we’ll notify everyone as soon as possible.”

Officials say the goal is to complete the repairs quickly and safely while restoring normal conditions along Roberts Avenue and the popular recreation area around Burba Lake.