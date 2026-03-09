Making $ense of Money: Know these six tips when buying a home – before you sign

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Buying a home can be one of the largest purchase decisions most people will ever make. It can be extra challenging for military and veteran families. That’s why ACS is offering six tips to know before you sign on the dotted line. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Buying a home can be quite a journey and one of the largest purchase decisions most people will ever make. Unique challenges can arise for service members, veterans and their families.

To avoid home-buying pitfalls and stressful expensive regrets, here are six points to consider – before you buy: https://finred.usalearning.gov/assets/downloads/USAA-EF%20TC%20Handout-5%20Rules%20of%20Buying%20a%20House%201220E1R1.pdf.

1. Understand VA loan benefits.

Why it matters: An advantage of being a veteran buyer is purchasing a government banked mortgage in the VA Home Loan Program. This program allows opportunities to buy a home with no down payment – although some lenders may still require down payments – no private mortgage insurance (PMI), and VA-backed loans at competitive interest rates: https://www.benefits.va.gov/HOMELOANS/.

Important to understand: There are eligibility requirements and a VA funding fee, although some can be waived for certain veterans. https://www.va.gov/housing-assistance/home-loans/funding-fee-and-closing-costs/#about-the-va-funding-fee. There are also home guidelines for the types of homes that are allowed to be purchased with VA Home Loans. There are also home guidelines for the types of homes that are allowed to be purchased with VA Home Loans: https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.benefits.va.gov%2FHOMELOANS%2Fdocuments%2Fdocs%2FVA_Buyers_Guide.pdf&data=05%7C02%7Ctere.a.kangas.civ%40army.mil%7Cb656eeea80f04ffc908808ddf1380cc5%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C638931945227392486%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CB4J79wd1HDHtqyGLBArQ4WH3qrA7gIeij4kHmmpSpg%3D&reserved=0.

2. Consider a future PCS move before you move.

Why it matters: The housing market is fluid, and it can be a sellers’ market or a buyers’ market. If you try to sell in a buyers’ market, you may not get what you owe on the property. Can you hold onto that property until it becomes a sellers’ market? Can you afford to pay the seller’s closing costs during a PCS move? You may have to. https://www.incharge.org/housing/homebuyer-education/homeownership-guide/advantages-and-disadvantages-of-owning-a-home/.

Important to understand: Questions you should think about before purchasing a home: Will a PCS move happen in 2-3 years? What will I do with the home? What if I cannot sell or rent? What if I get renters who don’t pay; can I afford two households? What if there are major repairs; can I afford the repairs while sustaining another home? https://militarytips.net/pitfalls-owning-home-military/. Moving in the military is inevitable; being prepared for that move before buying is essential.

3. Plot your location\, proximity to the installation and commute times.

Why it matters: Living close to your installation can make it easier for commuting although high traffic areas affect time, but some areas near post also tend to have higher crime rates and lower property values. These lower values may seem great when buying but could be negative when selling: https://cde.ucr.cjis.gov/LATEST/webapp/#/pages/explorer/crime/crime-trend.

Important to understand: Look at school districts, local amenities and community vibe. Even if you do not have a family, these are factors that can make selling the home easier in the future. You can search information for school districts at https://nces.ed.gov/ccd/districtsearch/. Select the zip code and miles then select search. This will bring up district names from which to select.

We offer a link at the end of this article to a school district demographic dashboard. This will show demographics about the prospective community, children and parents of children in public schools and other demographics with district, state and national information for comparison.

4. Budget beyond a mortgage.

Why it matters: Lack of thorough budget planning, to include factoring hidden costs, can cause big issues in the future. Your budget should even include the possibility of foreclosure, which could reveal a mortgage that is too high: https://finred.usalearning.gov/ToolsAndAddRes/Calculators/Housing.

Important to understand: Property taxes, insurance, maintenance and repairs are just a few things to consider. Homeowners Association dues are also a hidden cost, and increases catch homeowners off guard. Utilities are another cost to factor in.

5. Know the housing market\, trends and timing.

Why it matters: Real estate markets vary widely. In a “sellers” market homes go quickly and usually at higher than asking prices. This makes it difficult to negotiate or find homes that are eligible for VA loans. In a “buyers” market you have more negotiating power: https://www.va.gov/housing-assistance/home-loans/eligibility/.

Important to understand: Get pre-approved and your Certificate of Eligibility for VA before you shop for a home. Understand the market trends in the area. Be cautious of overpaying just to get a house.

6. Understand the VA appraisal process.

Why it matters: VA appraisals are there to check for the minimum property requirements to ensure the home is safe, sanitary and structurally sound. They safeguard military families and veterans from substandard living conditions and overpriced homes.

Important to understand: A VA appraisal is NOT the same as a home inspection. A VA appraisal is mandatory for using a VA home loan. However, it is not a comprehensive review of the home’s conditions like the HVAC, plumbing and electrical along with things like making sure your crawl space has a vapor barrier or if there is a nail protruding through your roof: https://www.benefits.va.gov/WARMS/docs/admin26/m26-07/Ch12_Minimum_Property_Requirement_NEW.pdf.

In conclusion, buying a home does not have to be overwhelming if you plan and avoid common pitfalls. By starting early, understanding your entitlement, staying organized, and communicating clearly, you can reduce stress and ensure a smoother transaction.

Prior planning helps you make the most of your home buying experience, allowing you to quickly adjust to issues so you can enjoy your new duty station. Understanding the market is also important: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/mortgages/real-estate/housing-market-predictions/.

Take advantage of free financial planning available through ACS Financial Readiness. Call ACS Financial Readiness at 502-624-5989/8391 for individual and confidential appointments for budgeting and planning for your homeowning journey.