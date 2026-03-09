Illinois National Guard 33rd IBCT Commander and Cavalry Officer Highlights Polish-American Military Bonds on Pulaski Day

In a celebration of shared history and enduring partnership, Illinois Army National Guard Col. Michael Kowalski, the Commander of the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, addressed students at the Polish Museum of America on Sunday, March 8, highlighting the legacy of General Casimir Pulaski and the critical role of the modern Cavalry. The event was a cornerstone of the State of Illinois' official Pulaski Day celebrations. Col. Kowalski spoke of General Pulaski's pivotal role in the American Revolution, where the Polish-born hero is hailed as the "father of the U.S. Cavalry." Pulaski, a veteran of Poland's own fight for independence, came to America at the encouragement of Benjamin Franklin, who recognized his military prowess. He distinguished himself in battle, most notably at the Battle of Brandywine, where he saved the life of General George Washington. In 1778, Pulaski was appointed as a Brigadier General and given command of the American Cavalry, which he expertly trained and equipped, often with his own funds. The enduring bond between Polish and American forces, initiated by figures like Pulaski, continues to this day. Col. Kowalski emphasized the Illinois National Guard's State Partnership Program with Poland, a collaboration that began in 1993 and is considered a model for such partnerships. This program has fostered deep connections through joint training exercises and co-deployments. Illinois Army National Guard troops co-deployed alongside their Polish allies for 17 consecutive years, starting in Iraq in 2003 and then to Afghanistan. It was during one such co-deployment that a powerful example of this modern-day brotherhood unfolded. A poignant example of this modern-day brotherhood is the story of active Army Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, a Soldier with the 10th Mountain Division, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Afghanistan in 2013.On August 28, 2013, insurgents launched a complex attack on Forward Operating Base Ghazni, beginning with a car bomb that breached the perimeter, followed by 10 insurgents in suicide vests. Amid the assault of mortars, rockets, and gunfire, Staff Sgt.Ollis, after ensuring his own soldiers' safety, ran toward the danger.He linked up with a Polish officer, Lt.Karol Cierpica, to engage the attackers.When an insurgent cornered them, Ollis, with complete disregard for his own safety, positioned himself between the attacker and the wounded Polish officer.Ollis was mortally wounded when the insurgent's suicide vest detonated, shielding Lt.Cierpica and saving his life. Cierpica, who was present at the Medal of Honor ceremony, and the Ollis family have since forged a close bond, a testament to the profound personal relationships that underpin the military alliance. Chicago, home to one of the largest Polish populations outside of Poland, serves as a fitting backdrop for these celebrations. The city's rich Polish heritage is evident in its many cultural institutions, such as the Polish Museum of America, and vibrant community events. The annual Pulaski Day events honor the contributions of Polish Americans to Illinois and the nation. Col. Kowalski's address served as a powerful reminder of the deep historical and ongoing military cooperation between the United States and Poland, a partnership forged in the fight for freedom and strengthened through generations of shared sacrifice and mutual respect. About the Illinois National Guard: The Illinois National Guard is a diverse team of nearly 13,000 Soldiers and Airmen who are dedicated to serving their communities and the nation. With a history dating back to the Black Hawk War, the Illinois National Guard stands ready to respond to emergencies, crises, and conflicts at home and around the world.