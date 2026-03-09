‘Courtside Cravings – Slam Dunk Savings’ available via Commissary Sales Flyer for March 9-22

Courtesy Photo | Discover amazing prices on quality meat and produce in the Commissary Sales Flyer for March 9-22, part of our “Courtside Cravings – Slam Dunk Savings” and “Fuel Your Mission” promotions. (DeCA Marketing graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

FORT LEE, Va. – Discover amazing prices on quality meat and produce in the https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer for March 9-22, part of our “Courtside Cravings – Slam Dunk Savings” and “Fuel Your Mission” promotions.

Enjoy Cook’s corned beef, on sale for $5.91 per pound. Pair it with fresh green cabbage at 72 cents per pound and red potatoes for 59 cents per pound to create a classic corned beef dinner for the entire family.

Take advantage of pork loin country-style ribs at just $2.18 per pound and create a barbecue-inspired meal with your favorite barbecue sauce for smoky flavor. Serve the ribs with classic coleslaw, baked beans and cornbread for a Southern-style feast. Add roasted corn on the cob or a crisp garden salad to round out the meal.

Throughout March, the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) [“Fuel Your Mission: Eat Smart. Shop Smart. Live Well,”]() campaign is dedicated to empowering military families with informed choices to enhance wellness and readiness.

Through the campaign’s webpage, customers can explore the “Everyday Living,” “Smart Shopping” and “Shopper Resources” sections, offering practical tips, meal inspiration and essential tools to simplify shopping and support healthy living.

Also, through April 6, https://shop.commissaries.com/courtside serves up bold flavors and unbeatable savings, perfect for gathering your team to enjoy party favorites such as snacks, drinks, wings and more.

Customers can also enjoy a variety of ongoing deals and programs:

· https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_hoops_shamrocks_feast_for_under_35/r/3845501234135961981 Check out our “Hoops & Shamrocks Feast” for under $35 available now in this Sales Flyer. This complete meal features corn beef, red potatoes, cabbage, glazed carrots and a Sorbetto dessert. Hurry while supplies last.

· Soda Sale. March 21-22, enjoy big savings on Coke products at your local commissary. Stock up on six-packs of 16.9-ounce bottles for just $3. This special offer covers Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and more. Grab yours while supplies last.

· Special Offer from Kellogg’s and Danone. Shoppers will receive $10 when they purchase two participating Kellogg’s items and two participating Danone items in a single transaction. Check your commissaries’ shelf and display locations for more information.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/delivery delivery is now available at 70 stateside stores, providing additional benefits to service members, their families, and eligible civilians and veterans. In the first phase of deployment, DeCA expanded delivery to 62 stores, which joined the eight commissaries that were part of the original pilot that began in 2022. The goal for the next phase is to expand delivery to 160 stateside commissaries by the end of 2026. To find out if your local commissary offers delivery in your area, click https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator#!/?has_delivery=true.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go. Simplify your shopping and save time with features like online payment, doorstep delivery at select commissaries or curbside pickup at all commissaries, digital coupons, sales flyers and access to dietitian-approved recipes. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores. Just place your order online, select delivery or curbside pickup, pay and we will handle the rest for you.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/shop#!/?q=freedoms%20choice%20fish&search_option_id=product brings you premium-quality fillets, individually vacuum-packed for maximum savings, freshness and convenience. Enjoy a variety of options, including Pink Salmon, Keto Salmon, Alaskan Cod, Tilapia, Flounder, Catfish, Catfish Nuggets and Swai.

· https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. The Pathway to Savings offers “Instant Savings” and “Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals, along with Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $50 on select products – just clip the coupons digitally and start saving. While BOGO Free deals are not available at overseas stores, these customers can still enjoy exclusive instant savings by checking their commissary for specific product selections and pricing.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187. Short on cooking time? Let Freedom’s Choice simplify dinner with “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals – ready in just five minutes or less. Grab two for $10 and make mealtime a breeze. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brandsStock your pantry, freezer and fridge with DeCA’s private label products, offering a wide variety of items throughout the entire store. From everyday essentials to specialty goods, we’ve got you covered.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings (YES!). The YES! program provides additional savings on the products you need and buy most. Just look for the bright orange YES! labels on commissary shelves.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations. Looking for a healthier, quick alternative to fast food? The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations offer nutritious, high-performance snacks and meals, perfect for stocking your office or barracks fridge. Conveniently located near the registers in select stores, these fueling stations are packed with dietitian-approved options to keep you going strong.

Your commissary is here to help you maximize your savings with exclusive deals every time you shop. Check your https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator and make the most of your well-earned benefit for a convenient, efficient and stress-free shopping experience.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.