Fed– Fueled – Fit to Fight

Fit to fight - anytime, anywhere, has long since been a motto for the joint force and remains at the forefront of military readiness.



Maintaining the highest physical fitness standards, through strenuous cardio, core and strength programs, and validated at least annually through rigorous testing, ensuring the force sustains the physical ability and endurance needed to meet the nation’s needs at home and abroad.



While physical fitness will always be a top priority, including a balanced diet and proper nutrition enhances warfighter fitness and readiness.



Fed, fueled and fit to fight is the number one goal for Senior Master Sgt. Ariel McVicker, Services Sustainment Flight Superintendent, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing.



“Think if it this way,” said McVicker. “A high-performance fighter jet requires high quality fuel to operate at its peak. Similarly, our Airmen need proper nutrition to function at their best, both physically and cognitively.”



Not only is McVicker a certified personal trainer, she is also a registered dietitian and nutritionist.



“I have always loved sports and movement,” explained McVicker. “After I became a certified personal trainer, I felt that something was missing. Airmen would ask how to fuel their bodies for performance and recovery, and I didn’t feel educated enough to offer the guidance they needed.”



Earning her Nutrition and Dietetics degree in 2019, from Bowling Green State University enabled McVicker to officially blend her passion with her military career.



“As a certified personal training, registered dietitian and U.S. Air Force fitness specialist,” said McVicker. “I am able to combine my skillsets and my passion to ensure our Airmen are more lethal, ready and capable to, not only daily tasks, but also those of the warfight.”



McVicker and her team of 20 Airmen are dedicated to providing balanced diet and nutrition to the more than 1,000 Airmen who make up the 180th Fighter Wing.



“Getting to marry my passion for health and wellness with leading people has turned out to be one of the most rewarding opportunities in my career, and honestly, my adult life,” continued McVicker. “I get to offer nutrition support to the members of the 180th Fighter Wing, while also providing an array of nutrition science, fitness-based nutrition support, and nutrition-related public health knowledge to my team of 20, while also mentoring them as future leaders.”



Planning meals for more than 1,000 Airmen is no easy task and requires meticulous planning and execution to meet the stringent standards directed by the Department of War.



“Just like every job, we have certain criteria that must be met and margins we must operate within,” said McVicker. “The DOW provides a ‘worldwide menu’ for our team to work with, but we are also authorized to utilize recipes from outside sources, allowing us to incorporate our own flavors and flair when serving our Airmen.”



According to McVicker, a well-nourished body has more stamina, strength and endurance. Proper nutrition fuels muscles, enabling enhanced performance of strenuous tasks for longer periods of time without succumbing to fatigue.



“A healthy force is a ready force,” said McVicker. “A balanced diet also strengthens the immune system, making Airmen less susceptible to illness. This is especially important during deployments, where exposure to new environments and pathogens can increase the risk of sickness.”



While focusing on the overall health and wellness of the Airmen assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, McVicker and her team strive to go above and beyond to make healthy eating an enjoyable experience, by highlighting a special recipe, created by a different services team member each month.



“We have the opportunity to offer appealing food that will fuel our Airmen’s physical demand and support their health, McVicker continued. “We focus on the main pillars of nutrition while selecting appetizing recipes or methods in which our Airmen can enjoy their favorites.”



“An Airman’s health is their greatest asset,” said McVicker. “Invest in it and it will pay dividends in every aspect of life, both in and out of uniform.”