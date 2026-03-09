U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa congratulates 2025 Annual Award winners Your browser does not support the audio element.

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, USAFE-AFAFRICA command chief, announced the command’s 2025 Annual Awards winners during a ceremony, Feb. 20, 2026.



Airmen, civilians and teams were recognized during the ceremony for their hard work, dedication and accomplishments.



The 2025 USAFE-AFAFRICA Annual Award Winners are:



Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Colin D. Sullivan, an information technology specialist assigned to the USAFE-AFAFRICA Communications Directorate, protected a $65 million communications network and ensured reliable communication for thousands of personnel and senior leaders around the world. Sullivan earned his associate degree, is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree, and helped lead community initiatives that supported 26,000 personnel, raising over $1.3 million for STEM scholarships.



NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Sheena Valerie D. Subido, a Kisling NCO Academy instructor, improved leadership training across 77 schools and helped modernize professional development programs, directly impacting hundreds of service members. She also represented the U.S. in international training efforts that strengthened partnerships with Allied nations. She promoted resilience and leadership development, is pursuing her doctorate, and has earned multiple awards for her excellence at both local and headquarters levels.



Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Richard S. Oliver, the 603rd Air Operations Center’s Current Operations Division superintendent, led large-scale operational efforts coordinating the movement of over 2,000 personnel and 120 aircraft while improving training and upgrading critical systems. His leadership increased operational efficiency and earned recognition from senior Air Force leaders. He also mentors hundreds of service members and leads fundraising and development initiatives that strengthen morale and readiness.



Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Lauren A. Benedict, a flight commander assigned to the 603rd Air Operations Center’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division, led a team of more than 30 intelligence professionals, providing proactive analysis during multiple international events. Her work directly informed senior decision-makers, and she also modernized training programs, volunteered extensively in the community, and is pursuing graduate studies.



Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Matthew M. Ringer, Chief of ISR strategy and assessments assigned to the USAFE-AFAFRICA Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Directorate, helped improve force protection for military locations and response procedures across the organization. He also supports morale and resilience efforts through mentorship, faith-based services, and youth leadership programs.



Civilian Category II Non-Supervisory of the Year: Ms. Corey J. Siebrass, Secretary for the USAFE-AFAFRICA Analyses, Assessments, and Lessons Learned Directorate, improved administrative and readiness processes within her directorate, streamlining procedures, resolving payroll issues, and reducing delays by 70%. She also supports over 580 personnel and families as a volunteer liaison, is pursuing a master’s degree in library sciences, and promotes literacy through community service.



Civilian Category III Non-Supervisory of the Year: Ms. Ashley Farm, a contracting officer representative USAFE-AFAFRICA Air Postal Squadron, managed a $20 million mail distribution contract, saving $10 million while improving delivery times across nearly 70 locations. She ensured secure mail flow during regional disruptions and safeguarded billions of dollars in government assets. She is pursuing a master’s degree, volunteers her time to strengthen morale, and led an innovation proposal aimed at improving mail security.



Civilian Category IV Non-Supervisory of the Year: Ms. Ashleigh M. Bartlett, a foreign affairs specialist at the USAFE-AFAFRICA Plans and Programs Directorate, led complex international coordination efforts supporting global operations, strengthening alliances, and saving over $7 million in costs. Her work helped safeguard operations for more than 80,000 personnel and she also completed extensive leadership development training.



Civilian Category IV Supervisory of the Year: Mr. Anthony Hines, a detachment chief at USAFE-AFAFRICA Air Postal Squadron, led more than 130 personnel overseeing large-scale mail transportation operations and ensuring mission continuity worldwide. He secured a major contract that saved $10 million and modernized customs processes. He is pursuing a master’s degree, mentors high-performing team members, and leads efforts that have resulted in numerous professional awards and policy improvements.



Volunteer of the Year: Airman 1st Class Jasmine A. Riggins, an administrative technician assigned to USAFE-AFAFRICA Air Postal Squadron, dedicated hundreds of volunteer hours to strengthening the military community, leading large-scale morale events, coordinating fundraisers, supporting holiday mail operations and organizing installation-wide programs that improved quality of life for thousands of service members and families. Her leadership, innovative efforts, and commitment to service beyond her primary duties directly enhanced community resilience.



First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Cassee J. Cordes, 603rd Air and Space Communications Squadron first sergeant, led the organization’s largest squadron during a significant staffing shortage, maintaining critical operations across more than 100 nations while improving team performance and strengthening workplace culture. She provided critical intervention, coordinated dozens of support referrals, trained over 1,000 personnel, and developed leaders who earned major professional achievements.



Key Spouse of the Year: Mr. Henry R. Robles III, strengthened morale and community support by mentoring new volunteers, organizing events, leading fundraising efforts and assisting families during times of need. He dedicated over 120 volunteer hours, supported military families at Landstuhl Fisher House, promoted motorcycle safety and helped strengthen community partnerships across the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



Team of the Year: The USAFE-AFAFRICA Operations Directorate’s Operations and Training team restored and modernized critical communications security operations across eight countries, enabling uninterrupted support to global operations. They also led large-scale coordination efforts during international exercises while improving training, technology, and workforce management programs across the Air Force. Beyond operational success, the team invested heavily in professional development and mentorship, teaching hundreds of hours of leadership courses, mentoring more than 1,200 senior enlisted members, organizing major recognition events, and raising $22,000 to support Airmen and their families.