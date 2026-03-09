(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoW announces death of USASMDC Soldier

    SGT Benjamin N. Pennington

    U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky, assigned to the 1st Space Brigade

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Department of War announced the death of a U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Soldier who was supporting Operation Epic Fury.

    Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, died March 8 of his wounds received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. He was seriously injured at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, on March 1. Pennington was assigned to the 1st Space Brigade, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The incident is under investigation.

    "The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command is deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Pennington,” Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general, said. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country he loved. That makes him nothing less than a hero, and he will always be remembered that way. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

    “Sgt. Pennington was a dedicated and experienced noncommissioned officer who led with strength, professionalism and sense of duty,” Col. Michael F. Dyer, 1st Space Brigade commander, said. “Our deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and fellow Soldiers. We remain dedicated to providing comfort and support at this time and will forever honor his legacy and ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”

    Pennington, a resident of Glendale, Kentucky, enlisted in the U.S. Army as a 92Y, unit supply specialist, in 2017. He was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, USASMDC, on June 10, 2025.

    Pennington’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (3), Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (2), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Korea Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

    Pennington was promotable and will be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.

    For more information, members of the media may contact the USASMDC Public Affairs Office at usarmy.redstone.smdc.mbx.public-affairs@army.mil.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026
    Story ID: 559702
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    SGT Benjamin N. Pennington

    Benjamin N. Pennington

