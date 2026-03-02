2d TSB honors 2025 Employees of the Year

Photo By Candy C Knight | Oscar Mendez, Systems Administrator 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, was selected as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's U.S. Employee of the Year for 2025. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — The 2d Theater Signal Brigade proudly announces its Employees of the Year for 2025, celebrating the outstanding dedication and contributions of three exemplary team members from across its battalions.

This prestigious recognition underscores the brigade’s commitment to excellence, professionalism, and the vital role its personnel play in mission success. Their achievements not only highlight individual excellence but also reinforce the collaborative spirit at the heart of the brigade’s mission.

Each year, the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Employee of the Year program shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes who keep the organization running smoothly — from technical innovation and cross-cultural teamwork to daily acts of dedication that often go unnoticed.

This year’s honorees represent a diverse cross-section of the brigade, and their stories offer a glimpse into the dynamic world of Army communications in Europe.

This year’s honorees are:

- Supervisor of the Year: Andrew Heathman - 52d Strategic Signal Battalion

- Local National Employee of the Year: Christiaan Reinders - 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

- U.S. Employee of the Year: Oscar Mendez - 509th Strategic Signal Battalion

Each recipient has demonstrated unwavering commitment, leadership, and initiative in their respective roles. Their stories provide insight into what it means to be a part of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and the impact that dedicated individuals can have on mission success.

To better understand what drives these employees, the award committee spoke with colleagues, supervisors, and the winners themselves. The result is a portrait of passion, perseverance, and shared purpose.

Andrew Heathman’s guidance and mentorship have strengthened team cohesion and operational efficiency within the 52d Strategic Signal Battalion. Colleagues describe him as a thoughtful leader who is always ready to listen and guide others. Reflecting on his leadership philosophy, Heathman shared his perspective:

“The mission is a group effort, and if I am unable to provide what the group needs, then I am letting everyone down,” Heathman said. “I do not want to be that guy. There is a lot of learning and adjustments you have to make to fit in with the team as a supervisor. As for others, I enjoy learning about them and seeing how they work with the team.”

Christiaan Reinders’ expertise and dedication have made a lasting impact on the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, fostering cross-cultural collaboration and mission success. Colleagues praise his ability to bridge gaps between cultures and teams, describing him as a mentor and problem-solver. He emphasized the sense of fulfillment his work brings:

“Knowing that the projects I work on have a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of users gives me a sense of pride,” Reinders said. “Working with a lot of different people makes this job interesting, because nobody is the same. And I like to work and help people as much as I can.”

Oscar Mendez’s professionalism and drive have elevated the 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, setting a standard of excellence in service and performance. Supervisors note his unwavering focus and willingness to go above and beyond, while peers look to him for guidance in complex situations. He expressed a deep personal connection to his role:

“The mission matters to me personally because I see my work as a direct enabler of the warfighter,” Mendez said. “Ensuring the communication and information systems they rely on are always secure and available is the most direct way for me to contribute to their safety and success.”

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade extends its heartfelt congratulations to these outstanding employees. Their achievements exemplify the Brigade’s values and serve as an inspiration to colleagues throughout the organization.

Following the announcement, each employee expressed their profound appreciation for the recognition.

“I would like to thank my leadership for putting me in for this award,” Reinders said. “It was a surprise, and I’m honored by it. I would also like to thank all the past and present members at (Network Enterprise Center) Brunssum. It was an honor to work with them.

“I am just grateful for the opportunities I have been given in life,” Heathman said. “I thank everyone who has supported me, and I hope others are able to get the opportunities they strive for.”

“I’d just like to add that I’m incredibly grateful for the formal recognition, Mendez said. “For me, this award is a direct reflection of my commitment to supporting the warfighter.”

As the brigade moves forward into another year of challenges and opportunities, the achievements of Heathman, Reinders, and Mendez will continue to inspire those around them. Their dedication and spirit are woven into the fabric of the brigade, shaping its legacy and lighting the path for others to follow.