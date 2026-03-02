Cyber Champion defends Digital Frontlines

Photo By Candy C Knight | Leaders like U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eugy Zermeno are setting the standard — combining technical skill, bold leadership, and an unwavering commitment to service. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

CHIÈVRES, Belgium — Information technology and cybersecurity are central to modern military defense.

As digital threats evolve, cyber warriors protect critical systems, secure communications, and ensure success through real-time information sharing.

Every year, the Military IT & Cyber Leadership Awards Dinner celebrates enlisted and officer service members from all branches, the National Guard, and joint teams for their great work in IT and Cyber.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eugy Zermeno of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion stands out among these cyber warriors. His recognition as a Military IT & Cyber Leadership awardee spotlights the important role of cyber professionals in military success.

Zermeno’s recognition highlights his years of hard work, technical skill, and leadership, embodying the spirit of the event and the rising importance of cyber operations in the military.

For individuals like Zermeno, who work behind the scenes, such acknowledgment is rare and meaningful.

“It filled me with immense pride and gratitude for being recognized for my contributions,” he said. “It was a profound honor that served as a powerful validation of my work and dedication.

He added that the recognition elevated his profile and created new opportunities for collaboration and leadership.

“This personal recognition reinforced my commitment to my work and inspired me to continue striving for excellence,” he said.

The award is not just about individual accomplishments; it advances a culture of recognition and innovation.

“Receiving this award solidified my view that IT and Cyber are central to modern warfare and national security, highlighting the critical, behind-the-scenes work done to defend our nation,” Zermeno said. “This recognition has made me an even stronger advocate for investing in our military’s technological capabilities and the people who manage them.”

The Military IT & Cyber Leadership Awards rally support for those whose expertise and dedication keep our nation secure in an age defined by digital threats.

“It is critically important for supervisors and leaders to nominate individuals for this award because the recognition boosts morale and shines a spotlight on exceptional work in the IT and cyber fields that often goes unrecognized,” Zermeno said. “By nominating deserving individuals, leaders not only reward excellence but also foster a culture of appreciation and inspire others to be innovative, which ultimately contributes to the strength and readiness of our military forces. It is a force multiplier.”

By honoring overlooked heroes like Zermeno, the awards may motivate the next generation of cyber defenders and reinforce the nation’s unfaltering commitment to protecting its most critical domains.