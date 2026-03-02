Greco, Bradshaw, Stoll named Airmen of the Year for Kentucky Air Guard

Photo By Dale Greer | Staff Sgt. Ethan Greco, a medical technician with the 123rd Medical Group, has been named the Kentucky Air National Guard’s Airman of the Year for 2026. He will be honored at a banquet in Louisville, Ky., March 14, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck) see less | View Image Page

Senior Airman Ethan Greco, Staff Sgt. Lucas Bradshaw and Senior Master Sgt. Dallas Stoll will be honored during a banquet here Saturday night as the Kentucky Air National Guard’s Airmen of the Year for 2026.

“These Airmen showcase what the 123rd Airlift Wing is known for — being the best at anything we do,” said Chief Master Sgt. Blair Baerny, the wing’s command chief master sergeant. “They led operations overseas, raised the bar for C‑130J maintenance across the fleet and ensured the force remained medically ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.”

Greco, who was recently promoted to staff sergeant but entered the competition as a senior airman, is a medical technician with the 123rd Medical Group. In 2025, he helped maintain medical readiness by administering more than 200 anthrax vaccinations to service members, ensuring compliance with vital health protection requirements.

During the wing’s 2025 external evaluation, Greco demonstrated exceptional performance in mass‑casualty response, triage assessment, patient treatment and transport across a simulated disaster area. His conduct under pressure directly contributed to the wing’s success during the readiness inspection, according to his supervisor, Master Sgt. Jacob Shelton.

In addition to mission duties, Greco enhanced the unit’s training capabilities by serving as lead instructor for two key courses, improving medical communications and readiness across multiple units. He also became a certified Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructor and led an eight‑day course for six Airmen, a critical contribution during a demanding pre‑evaluation period, Shelton said.

Outside the military, Greco is a certified Emergency Medical Technician in Shelby County, Kentucky, where he provides life‑saving care to more than 50,000 residents. He also organizes blood drives and helps low‑income families navigate state housing resources. Greco is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in aviation and plans to become a pilot.

“Excellence is the result of not just greater effort, but greater consistency,” Shelton said. “In his duties in the Air National Guard and in his civilian life, Staff Sgt. Greco constantly goes above and beyond what is expected of him. I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

Bradshaw, the winner in the Non‑Commissioned Officer category, is an aircraft structural maintenance craftsman assigned to the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. He deployed overseas in support of Operation Mobility Guardian during 2025, working alongside more than 12,000 U.S. and coalition personnel. Supporting more than 400 aircraft across 50 locations, he completed 33 sorties totaling nearly 80 flying hours, bolstering multinational readiness across a 3,000-square-mile theater.

“Staff Sgt. Bradshaw recently deployed to both the Indo‑Pacific and Africa, where his technical skills and leadership ensured operational readiness and advanced strategic relationships in those regions,” said his supervisor, Master Sgt. Tyler Shofner.

Bradshaw later deployed to Djibouti in support of the State Partnership Program, where he shared expertise in composite repair techniques with Djiboutian Air Force maintainers. His mentorship advanced U.S. interoperability and strengthened a key international partnership, Shofner said.

At home station, Bradshaw demonstrated technical ingenuity by leading the wing’s first‑ever C‑130J Super Hercules wing‑panel field repair, achieved through direct collaboration with Air Force and Lockheed Martin engineers. His solution avoided costly depot maintenance, returning a mission‑critical aircraft to service ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, Bradshaw’s work implementing a new abrasive‑blasting system saved more than $10,000 in contracting expenses and extended aircraft corrosion protection.

He also crafted a replica of a Russian‑made POM‑3 anti‑personnel mine from recycled materials to use as a realistic training aid for the 123rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, saving procurement costs and enhancing personnel safety.

Beyond technical excellence, Bradshaw volunteers locally, donating time to home‑repair projects for elderly residents.

“I had the distinct pleasure of deploying with Staff Sgt. Bradshaw in Germany during Operation Silver Arrow,” said Chief Master Sgt. Tim Kenney, equipment maintenance flight chief for the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. “His eagerness to tackle a difficult task outside his direct scope — helping replace a heavy aircraft winch on a C‑130J — speaks volumes about his dedication and leadership potential. It’s that kind of can‑do attitude that builds exceptional NCOs for the future of the KYANG.”

Stoll, recognized in the Senior Non‑Commissioned Officer category, serves as operations superintendent for the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. Deployed to U.S. Africa Command in 2025, he served as the Operations Directorate senior enlisted leader, guiding 26 personnel across 16 units. They executed 2,700 sorties totaling 30,000 flight hours and 27,000 intelligence‑collection hours. His leadership enabled 130 combat operations that employed 132 munitions, resulting in 70 enemy detainments and 20 medical evacuations that saved 65 lives.

As senior enlisted leader for a special operations task group, Stoll advised senior command on the integration of $1.4 billion in joint assets across a 256,000‑square-mile area of responsibility, ensuring sustained air dominance for Africa Command, according to his award package.

At home, Stoll managed a $213,000 operations budget, executing 13 joint training events that generated 40 essential mission certifications for 22 Guardsmen. His strategic resource management increased flight readiness by 26 percent and contributed to multiple subordinate awards.

Stoll also dedicated more than 100 volunteer hours to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, certifying new citizens in firearms safety and ethical hunting practices. He completed his bachelor’s degree with honors while deployed and led 44 morale‑building events for Airmen in a high‑stress combat environment.

“We are incredibly proud of Senior Master Sgt. Stoll, and his selection as SNCO of the Year is well‑deserved,” said Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Keller, senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. “He’s the kind of leader you want on your team. It says a lot that he volunteered to lead a team on deployment and still graduated with honors. He’s just as committed at home, giving back to the local community by teaching hunter education and safety. On top of that, he always makes time to mentor and coach our Airmen. We’re fortunate to have teammates like him in our squadron and on Team Kentucky.”

Stoll also has been honored at the Air National Guard level. Two weeks ago, the Region 3 Enlisted Field Advisory Council announced that he is the region’s Senior NCO of the Year.

All three Airmen were selected for their honors based accomplishments in 2025.

“2025 was a busy year — as is every year for the 123rd Airlift Wing,” Baerny noted. “These individuals showed the rest of the force why the Kentucky Air National Guard is so sought after, both at home and abroad.”