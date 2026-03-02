124th hosts SPEARS Course

Photo By Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds | Master Sgt. Mark Davis and Master Sgt David Palmer, Emergency Management Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, participated in the SPEARS course, Specialized Personnel and Equipment for Austere Reconnaissance and Surveillance course, February 26, 2026 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. This course was conducted in partnership with the 124th Tactical Air Control Party specialists from the 124th Air Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, and UH-60 Blackhawks from the Idaho Army National Guard, 1-183rd Aviation Battalion. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds) see less | View Image Page

Emergency Management Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, participated in the SPEARS course, Specialized Personnel and Equipment for Austere Reconnaissance and Surveillance course, February 26, 2026 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho.

This course was conducted in partnership with the 124th Tactical Air Control Party specialists from the 124th Air Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, and UH-60 Blackhawks from the Idaho Army National Guard, 1-183rd Aviation Battalion.

SPEARS prepares Emergency Management Airmen to operate in contested or degraded environments where traditional transportation methods may not be available and is centered on developing a process to sling load MRZR vehicles, a lightweight tactical off-road vehicle used for mobility in austere environments.

“This training initiative presents the most effective solution for re-establishing this vital capability,” said Master Sgt. Jacob Davis, Emergency Management craftsman and course facilitator. “Prior to this course, there was no internal sling load plan, nor were there trained or certified personnel to execute sling load operations within emergency management.”

By developing the ability to transport MRZR vehicles via helicopter sling load, Emergency Management personnel gain greater flexibility in how they move equipment and respond across the battlefield.

The training brought together multiple units, including the 124th ASOS’s TACP Airmen and the Army 1-183rd Aviation Battalion, creating a joint environment that mirrored real-world operational conditions.

“It’s always good to cross pollinate and spread knowledge,” said Staff Sgt. Josh Lapooh, TACP specialist.

TACP Airmen supported the course by assisting with the training, vehicle rigging and coordinating with helicopter crews during the sling load operations.

“The likelihood that any one of us is operating solely on our own is less than realistic,” Davis said. “Working closely with joint partners and sister services is a testament to what a real forward operation would most likely look like.”

During this training, clear communication proved essential, particularly during night operations when visibility is limited and aircrews rely on night vision systems.

“Coordination between the air and ground is a critical aspect in any mission,” Lapooh said. “In sling loading operations, making sure the air crew knows where the load is going to be and how the ground crew is going to communicate with the bird are crucial.”

The MRZR platform presented unique challenges because sling load procedures had to be developed specifically for the vehicle. Conducting the operations at night added another layer of complexity.

“Any time you do anything like this at night it adds an element of difficulty,” Davis said. “You’re dealing with limited visibility, aircrews operating under night vision, wind conditions, and coordinating multiple teams all at once.”

Despite the challenges, the course successfully trained multiple Emergency Management personnel and validated procedures for future sling load operations.

For Davis, who helped coordinate the training, the successful completion of the course represented months of planning and collaboration.

“This was a monumental success for something that took several months to put together,” Davis said. “We were able to bring together emergency managers, TACPs, pilots and crew chiefs to accomplish this training safely.”

Beyond restoring a critical capability, the course also strengthened trust between the air and ground teams responsible for executing the mission.

“A lot of the success of this training came down to trust,” Davis said. “You have to trust the person standing next to you on the ground, and you have to trust the aircrew hovering a helicopter just feet above you.”

The SPEARS course is expected to serve as a foundation for future training and helps expand Emergency Management’s role in supporting agile combat employment operations.