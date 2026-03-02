Maj. Gen. Henry Harder Jr. takes command of Vermont National Guard

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont. Maj. Gen. Henry Harder Jr. took command of the Vermont National Guard, relieving Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, at the 158th Fighter Wing in South Burlington, Vt., on March 7.

Harder was chosen last month during a joint session at the State House where the legislature elected him as Adjutant General of Vermont. Vermont is the only state that elects its adjutant general.

Governor Phil Scott presided over the ceremony with many state leaders, military leaders, soldiers, airmen, family and friends.

“Vermonters have always been there, ready, willing and able to protect our nation, our freedoms and our people. Today is another important day in that history, as we move forward with new leadership and a renewed commitment to Vermont,” said Scott during his speech thanking Knight for his service congratulating Harder.

Harder lauded his predecessor, vowed to continue leading the guard forward with a focus on supporting guard members and their families, and shared his vision for the way ahead.

“As we look to the future, my priorities will guide how I approach these responsibilities. These priorities are: strength, readiness, resilience and respect,” said Harder.

Knight held the post for seven years and now heads into retirement after over 40 years of combined service in the U.S. military.

In comments filled with memories, gratitude, and thoughts on servant leadership Knight described the organization he would be leaving to the new adjutant general, saying “You inherit leaders at every level who understand that taking care of soldiers and airmen isn’t just good leadership, it’s a moral imperative. You inherit the finest National Guard force in the United States, and that’s not a gift from me. That’s from them; they did that.”

After the completion of the change in command, the proceedings pivoted to celebrating Knight’s retirement and his reception of The Distinguished Service Medal for exceptionally meritorious service to the government in duties of great responsibility over a 43-year career.