Readout of USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Randall Reed’s meeting with Australian Defence Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Robert Chipman

U.S. Transportation Command spokesperson Navy Capt. John Fage provided the following readout:

Commander of U.S. Transportation Command Gen. Randall Reed and Australian Defence Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Robert Chipman met Jan. 22, in Canberra, Australia, to reinforce the strategic logistics partnership between the United States and Australia. The leaders emphasized the strength of the alliance and its vital role in upholding stability and deterring aggression throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Reed highlighted the enduring alliance between the two nations and Australia’s key contributions to the Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise. The JDDE provides a global network for the deployment, distribution, and sustainment of U.S. forces.

Following their meeting, Reed participated in roundtable discussions with Australian defense staff, focused on the F-35’s global asset management process, strategic investments in regional bulk fuel storage, and establishment of Northern and Southern nodes in Australia to bolster the combined logistics network.