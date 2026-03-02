CW5 Danny K. Taylor retires after more than three decades of Army service

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Lt. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, deputy chief of staff, G-4, Headquarters, Department of...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Lt. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, deputy chief of staff, G-4, Headquarters, Department of the Army, hands Chief Warrant Officer 5 Danny K. Taylor his certificate of retirement during his retirement ceremony held at the Ordnance Training Support Facility, honoring more than 32 years of service to the U.S. Army, Mar. 3. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — Soldiers, senior leaders, family members and friends gathered to celebrate the career and legacy of Chief Warrant Officer 5 Danny K. Taylor during a retirement ceremony held at the Ordnance Training Support Facility, honoring more than 32 years of service to the U.S. Army, Mar. 3.



Hosted by Lt. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, deputy chief of staff, G-4, Headquarters, Department of the Army, the ceremony recognized Taylor’s distinguished career spanning both enlisted and warrant officer service while reflecting on the relationships, mentorship and family support that defined his time in uniform.



The ceremony opened with a special moment of family pride as Taylor’s son, Matthew, performed the national anthem on electric guitar — a tribute that set a heartfelt tone for the event and underscored the family’s deep connection to Taylor’s Army journey.



“Chief Taylor’s career represents the very best of what our warrant officers bring to the Army — unmatched technical expertise, steady leadership and a deep commitment to taking care of Soldiers and the mission,” Donahue said. “For more than three decades, he has strengthened our sustainment community while mentoring the next generation of leaders who will carry that legacy forward.”



A native of San Antonio, Texas, Taylor enlisted in the Army in 1993 as a light wheeled vehicle mechanic. After nearly a decade of enlisted service, he entered the Warrant Officer Corps in 2002 as a 915A unit maintenance technician — beginning a career path that would take him across the Army and place him among its most senior technical leaders.



Reflecting on his career, Taylor said his greatest pride came from the people he served alongside.



“The Army has given me opportunities I never imagined and allowed me to serve with some of the most talented Soldiers and leaders in the world,” Taylor said. “What I’ll remember most isn’t the positions or the titles — it’s the people, the teams we built and the chance to mentor Soldiers who will continue carrying the mission forward.”



Taylor ends his career as a member of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Sustainment Center of Excellence at Fort Lee. Over the course of his career, he held a wide range of leadership and technical assignments that supported Army readiness, logistics operations and the development of warrant officers across the force.



Among his many assignments, Taylor served as the command chief warrant officer for the Combined Arms Support Command and Sustainment Center of Excellence and as the 11th Chief Warrant Officer of the Ordnance Corps at Fort Lee, where he played a key role in guiding the professional development and readiness of the Army’s ordnance warrant officer cohort.



His operational experience includes serving as the senior ordnance logistics officer for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) G-4 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and as battalion maintenance officer for the 225th Forward Support Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, including support during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also served as support automotive maintenance officer with the 225th Brigade Support Battalion and 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment Combat Repair Team, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



Throughout his career, Taylor also helped shape the Army’s future leaders and sustainment systems. His assignments included serving as a warrant officer personnel developer for the Ordnance Personnel Development Office, a capability developer with the Integrated Logistics Support Division at CASCOM, and a training, advising and counseling officer and senior TAC officer at the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College at Fort Rucker, Alabama.



“The warrant officer community is built on trust, expertise and the responsibility to take care of Soldiers,” Taylor said. “Being part of that community and helping develop the next generation of technical leaders has been one of the greatest honors of my career.”



Earlier in his career, Taylor served as a basic training drill sergeant at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, motor sergeant with the 84th Engineer Combat Battalion at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and a light wheeled vehicle mechanic at Camp Bullis, Texas, and Camp Hovey, Korea.



In addition to his military accomplishments, Taylor earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in organizational development and an associate degree in liberal arts from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. He also completed Carnegie Mellon University’s Data Driven Leadership program sponsored by Army Futures Command.



As speakers reflected on Taylor’s career, many emphasized not only his technical expertise and leadership but also the relationships he built and the countless Soldiers he mentored along the way.



After more than three decades in uniform, Taylor’s service story remains closely tied to the family who supported him throughout the journey. He and his wife, Linda, have been married since 1998 and have three children — Matthew, 26; Nathan, 22; and Leila, 18 — who stood proudly beside him as he closed this chapter of service.



In his final remarks, Taylor turned his attention to the people who stood beside him through every assignment and deployment.



“None of this would have been possible without my family,” Taylor said. “Linda and our kids carried the weight of this journey right alongside me — through the moves, the long hours and the time apart. Their love and support made every step of this career possible, and I’m forever grateful for them.”





