Behind Every Soldier’s Path: U.S. Army Pacific Hosts 2026 Career Counselor of the Year Competition

Photo By Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins | U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Army Reserves receives the Meritorious Service Medal for winning the Career Counselor of the Year Competition during the Career Counselor of the Year Competition Award Ceremony Mar. 05, 2026, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The competition highlights excellence among career counselors and evaluates participants on retention knowledge, physical readiness, and leadership to determine the command’s top career counselor. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins | U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Army Reserves receives the Meritorious Service Medal for...... read more read more

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii– U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) kicked off its annual Career Counselor of the Year competition, March 2-6, 2026, bringing together top career counselors from across the Indo-Pacific to demonstrate their expertise, dedication, and vital role in guiding Soldiers through critical career decisions that strengthen readiness across the force.

Hosted by USARPAC at Tradewinds, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the competition highlighted the professionalism and technical knowledge required of the career counselors who advise Soldiers on reenlistments, reclassifications, retention incentives, and long-term career planning.

“I’m very elated this week. We have the opportunity to showcase the talent of the Career Counselors across USARPAC. We have talented career counselors.” said Sgt. Maj. Santantoniano Smith, USARPAC senior command career counselor.

Competitors representing major subordinate commands across the theater, earned their place through rigorous selection at the unit and command levels. Throughout the event, they faced a series of evaluations designed to test their regulatory knowledge, counseling skills, communication abilities, and overall aptitude in managing Army retention programs.

“This competition requires counselors to be well rounded in all categories,” said Master Sgt. Steven Taylor, USARPAC Senior Retention Operations noncommissioned officer (NCO). “Right now, we're selecting the best of the best to move forward to the HQDA level to represent USARPAC.”

This competition opened with a written exam. Counselors competed against each other in an Army Fitness Test, Board Appearances testing on Army knowledge and Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills. Evaluators assessed not only technical proficiency but also the competitors’ ability to connect with Soldiers and provide clear, accurate guidance under pressure.

“The actual board appearance is graded the heaviest, but we also grade the written exam and the mystery event, as well as the AFT,” explained Smith. For many Career Counselors, this competition represented both professional recognition and an opportunity to sharpen their craft alongside peers who share the same commitment to supporting Soldiers.

“For the events and boards, one of the preparation strategies that we had is that we collaborated as a team with continuous rehearsals. We used the same principles as ‘Train as you fight’,” said Master Sgt. Kevin Robinson, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. Kevin won the USARPAC Active Component Senior Retention Career Counselor award.

By recognizing excellence in the retention field, USARPAC reinforces the critical role career counselors play in sustaining a ready, resilient, capable force. As the Indo-Pacific remains a dynamic and strategically significant region, the expertise of these noncommissioned officers ensure the Army retains the talent necessary to meet evolving challenges.

The U.S. Army Pacific Career Counselor of the Year Competition concluded with four outstanding noncommissioned officers earning top honors for their expertise, leadership, and dedication to guiding Soldiers’ careers.

Sgt. 1st Class Louis Rivera of the 4th Infantry Division was named the Active Component Career Counselor of the Year, while Master Sgt. Andrew Hatfield of the 11th Airborne Division earned the title of Reserve Component Senior Career Counselor of the Year. Master Sgt. Kevin Robison from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command was recognized as the Active Component Senior Career Counselor of the Year, and Sgt. 1st Class Rocky Siufanua of I Corps was selected as the Reserve Component Career Counselor of the Year.

Their achievements highlight the critical role career counselors play in strengthening the force by mentoring Soldiers, sustaining readiness, and ensuring the Army retains its most talented leaders across the Indo-Pacific. Each will advance to compete at the Department of the Army level, not only representing their command but the entire Indo-Pacific team.

“These individuals will go on to the Secretary of the Army, Career Counselor of the Year board. So whenever they're in that venue, they're allowed to meet with senior leaders, Army leaders, and they will be discussing different things that's going on with retention and force management,” explained Smith. “So they’re actually shaping policy by having discussions with senior leaders.”

Behind every Soldier’s path stands a dedicated professional committed to helping shape the future of the force, one career decision at a time.

“This is a great opportunity. This is my third board that I've competed in,” said Sgt. 1st Class Rocky Siufanua, I Corps Reserve Component Winner, “The history and experience of competing builds confidence. This competition is a great way to enhance your career and professional development.”

USARPAC is the Army Service Component Command to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the largest operational Army force in the Indo-Pacific. Headquartered at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, USARPAC provides ready, trained, and equipped land forces to support peace and stability across the region. Spanning more than half the globe, USARPAC builds interoperability with allies and partners, strengthens regional security cooperation, and ensures the Army remains postured to respond to crises and contingencies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.