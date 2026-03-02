Oak Harbor Navy medical staff train to deliver lifesaving care in combat environments

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Medical personnel at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training

Command Oak Harbor(NMRTCOH) recently completed training associated with

advanced Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training aimed at strengthening both

day-to-day patient care and readiness for potential operational deployments.

According to Chief Hospital Corpsman Michael Gantar, a search and rescue (SAR)

medical technician and program administrator for the TCCC course, the training focused

on Tier 3 TCCC, a requirement for Navy corpsmen that prepares them to deliver

lifesaving care in combat environments. The training was conducted by SAR medical

personnel who work at Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor (NHCOH).

“The point of the training was part of the larger effort to get our in-house corpsmen

trained up to Tier 3 to meet the requirement of the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and

Surgery,” Gantar said. “We receive a lot of new corpsmen straight from school who

haven’t completed that level yet, so this helps close that gap.”

Tier 3 TCCC training goes beyond basic lifesaving skills and emphasizes prolonged

field care, hemorrhage control, airway management, and decision-making under stress.

While clinic staff primarily support beneficiary care, Gantar said the training ensures

they remain prepared for large-scale combat operations if needed. By working in the

clinic, corpsmen learn valuable skills, including patient assessments and hands-on

medical care, that they can apply in operational settings.

“Yes, they’re here treating beneficiaries and keeping families healthy,” Gantar

explained. “But at the same time, it’s our responsibility to train for the operational

mission as well.”

The instruction was led by certified Tier 3 instructors already assigned to the region,

including medical personnel who split time between operational search and rescue units

and the clinic. According to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Stephanie Grow, NHCOH’s

training site administrator for the TCCC courses, using in-house instructors helps

ensure consistency while maintaining high standards set by Navy Medicine and the

Defense Health Agency.

“We spent almost a year structuring the program to meet all requirements,” Grow said.

“We followed the guidance exactly to make sure everything aligned.”

Courses are scheduled monthly and listed in the Navy’s training management

systems, making them accessible to service members across the Pacific Northwest.

While the clinic does not manage regional training compliance, it serves as one of

several assets available to commands across the region seeking to qualify their

personnel.

“Our job is to make sure students leave confident in their skills,” Gandar said. “When

something does happen, they need to be able to perform and save lives.”

TCCC training follows three core objectives: saving lives, preventing further

casualties, and completing the mission. Grow said instructors are responsible for

ensuring students understand and can apply those priorities under pressure.

The clinic also offers Tier 1 TCCC training, and supports a “train-the-trainer” model for

Tier 1 TCCC, expanding access to foundational lifesaving skills across the installation.

Tier 1 training is required for all service members and focuses on immediate actions that

can preserve life before advanced medical care is available.

“Tier 1 TCCC is a requirement for every service member,” Gantar said. “It ensures that

no matter where someone is assigned or what their job is, they have the baseline

knowledge to act in an emergency.”

Under the model, qualified personnel are trained to become Tier 1 instructors,

allowing units to sustain training internally without relying solely on medical staff.

According to Grow, this approach increases readiness, reduces bottlenecks, and

ensures critical skills remain current across the force.

“By training the trainers, we’re able to meet the requirements more efficiently and

reach more people,” Grow said. “The goal is to make sure these lifesaving skills are

widespread and immediately available when they’re needed most.”

Personnel interested in enrolling in TCCC courses have multiple options depending

on their command affiliation. Staff assigned to NMRTC Oak Harbor can register directly

through the clinic’s internal online booking system, which is accessible via the SEAT

TCCC Program SharePoint page, according to Grow.

“The direct contact information is my office phone number [(360)257-9516] and the

SEAT distribution list,” Grow said. “For our staff here, [the online portal] is the fastest

way to sign up.”

Personnel outside of NMRTC Oak Harbor enroll through the Navy’s Catalog of

Nonresident Training Courses, or CANTRAC. Service members can search for “TCCC”

and locate the appropriate course using designated training identification codes,

including Tier 3 (CIN: B-300-2030; CDP: 31RL), Tier 3 Instructor (CIN: B-300-2070;

CDP: 32JN), and Tier 1 (CIN: B-300-2010; CDP: 32JM).

“Once they find the course, they can see our schedule from anywhere as long as they

have a CAC reader,” Grow said. “From there, they can contact the SEAT distro or reach

out to me directly, and I can help get them enrolled.”

“We want to make this accessible,” Grow said. “If someone needs the training, we’ll

help them get it; this is how we save lives and enhance mission readiness.”



