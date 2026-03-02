(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor expands pharmacy access with Q-Anywhere and ScriptCenter

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Story by Matthew Williams 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor is improving pharmacy access for
    beneficiaries through the combined use of the Q-Anywhere text notification system and
    ScriptCenter prescription pickup kiosk, streamlining the refill and pickup process while reducing
    wait times inside the clinic.
    Q-Anywhere allows patients to join the pharmacy queue remotely by texting the clinic, enabling
    staff to prepare prescriptions before a patient arrives. Beneficiaries can begin the process by
    texting 833-564-3544, helping reduce congestion in waiting areas, reducing wait times, and
    improving overall patient flow within the clinic.
    ScriptCenter provides a secure, self-service option for prescription pickup, allowing eligible
    patients to retrieve medications at their convenience without waiting in line at the pharmacy
    counter. Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mitchell Swanson, who is assigned to NHCOH as a
    pharmacy technician, described the ScriptCenter lockers, “It is just like the online shopping
    pickup lockers,” he explained. “You order it, we put it in one of the lockers, and you come pick it
    up whenever you want.”
    “Within the Q-Anywhere process, ScriptCenter is a pickup option that can be selected.” He said.
    “The two systems together help to expand access to care while supporting operational efficiency
    and readiness.”
    “The integration of these tools helps us meet patients where they are and provide timely,
    convenient access to medications,” said Greta Mattews, another pharmacy technician here at
    NHCOH. “Improving pharmacy access directly supports the health and readiness of our force
    and the well-being of our families.”
    Clinic leaders said the effort reflects an ongoing commitment to modernize patient services while
    maintaining reliable, mission-focused care delivery.
    “Every improvement that reduces barriers to care strengthens our ability to support sailors and
    beneficiaries,” said Matthews. “Q-Anywhere and ScriptCenter help ensure our pharmacy
    services remain accessible, efficient and responsive to the community we serve.”
    By pairing remote check-in with secure self-service pickup, the clinic aims to make obtaining
    prescriptions faster, simpler and more predictable for patients.

