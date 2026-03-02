Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor expands pharmacy access with Q-Anywhere and ScriptCenter

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor is improving pharmacy access for

beneficiaries through the combined use of the Q-Anywhere text notification system and

ScriptCenter prescription pickup kiosk, streamlining the refill and pickup process while reducing

wait times inside the clinic.

Q-Anywhere allows patients to join the pharmacy queue remotely by texting the clinic, enabling

staff to prepare prescriptions before a patient arrives. Beneficiaries can begin the process by

texting 833-564-3544, helping reduce congestion in waiting areas, reducing wait times, and

improving overall patient flow within the clinic.

ScriptCenter provides a secure, self-service option for prescription pickup, allowing eligible

patients to retrieve medications at their convenience without waiting in line at the pharmacy

counter. Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mitchell Swanson, who is assigned to NHCOH as a

pharmacy technician, described the ScriptCenter lockers, “It is just like the online shopping

pickup lockers,” he explained. “You order it, we put it in one of the lockers, and you come pick it

up whenever you want.”

“Within the Q-Anywhere process, ScriptCenter is a pickup option that can be selected.” He said.

“The two systems together help to expand access to care while supporting operational efficiency

and readiness.”

“The integration of these tools helps us meet patients where they are and provide timely,

convenient access to medications,” said Greta Mattews, another pharmacy technician here at

NHCOH. “Improving pharmacy access directly supports the health and readiness of our force

and the well-being of our families.”

Clinic leaders said the effort reflects an ongoing commitment to modernize patient services while

maintaining reliable, mission-focused care delivery.

“Every improvement that reduces barriers to care strengthens our ability to support sailors and

beneficiaries,” said Matthews. “Q-Anywhere and ScriptCenter help ensure our pharmacy

services remain accessible, efficient and responsive to the community we serve.”

By pairing remote check-in with secure self-service pickup, the clinic aims to make obtaining

prescriptions faster, simpler and more predictable for patients.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2026 Date Posted: 03.06.2026 16:53 Story ID: 559587 Location: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor expands pharmacy access with Q-Anywhere and ScriptCenter, by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.