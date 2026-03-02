Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor to host Patient Safety Week, Project Improvement Fair

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor (NHCOH) will host an upcoming

Patient Safety Week and Project Improvement Fair designed to highlight a culture of safety

throughout the clinic, highlight key topics related to patient safety, and present staff-led

initiatives that strengthen safety practices and enhance overall clinical performance.

Cmdr. Arvella Case, a Registered Nurse and the Patient Safety Manager assigned to NHCOH,

explained that Patient Safety Week will center on patient safety as the clinic’s top priority, while

also showcasing formal process improvement projects developed by staff across departments.

Presentations will feature data-driven efforts to identify risk, reduce variation, standardize

procedures and improve outcomes for beneficiaries.

“Patient safety is not a separate program — it is part of everything we do,” said Case. “This fair

gives our team the opportunity to highlight the thoughtful, data-driven work happening behind

the scenes to ensure our beneficiaries receive safe, reliable and high-quality care.”

Dr. Spencer Turner, the department head for Quality Management at NHCOH, said that in

addition to reinforcing safety culture, the event provides a structured venue for presenting

process improvement projects. Staff members will prepare presentations for attendees to view on

methodologies used, measurable results achieved and lessons learned, demonstrating how

continuous evaluation leads to stronger systems and safer care delivery.

“When our staff share their successes and even their challenges, it strengthens the entire

organization,” said Turner. “By learning from one another, we create safer systems and better

experiences for our patients.”

Case said placing patient safety at the forefront reflects the clinic’s commitment to high

reliability principles and accountability. By combining patient safety initiatives with formal

process improvement efforts, the fair underscores the connection between proactive risk

management and sustained operational readiness.

“Every improvement, no matter how small it may seem, contributes to safer care,” Turner

explained. “Our patients trust us with their health, and this week is our chance to highlight that

we take that responsibility seriously.”

