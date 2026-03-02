(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor to host Patient Safety Week, Project Improvement Fair

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Story by Matthew Williams 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor (NHCOH) will host an upcoming
    Patient Safety Week and Project Improvement Fair designed to highlight a culture of safety
    throughout the clinic, highlight key topics related to patient safety, and present staff-led
    initiatives that strengthen safety practices and enhance overall clinical performance.
    Cmdr. Arvella Case, a Registered Nurse and the Patient Safety Manager assigned to NHCOH,
    explained that Patient Safety Week will center on patient safety as the clinic’s top priority, while
    also showcasing formal process improvement projects developed by staff across departments.
    Presentations will feature data-driven efforts to identify risk, reduce variation, standardize
    procedures and improve outcomes for beneficiaries.
    “Patient safety is not a separate program — it is part of everything we do,” said Case. “This fair
    gives our team the opportunity to highlight the thoughtful, data-driven work happening behind
    the scenes to ensure our beneficiaries receive safe, reliable and high-quality care.”
    Dr. Spencer Turner, the department head for Quality Management at NHCOH, said that in
    addition to reinforcing safety culture, the event provides a structured venue for presenting
    process improvement projects. Staff members will prepare presentations for attendees to view on
    methodologies used, measurable results achieved and lessons learned, demonstrating how
    continuous evaluation leads to stronger systems and safer care delivery.
    “When our staff share their successes and even their challenges, it strengthens the entire
    organization,” said Turner. “By learning from one another, we create safer systems and better
    experiences for our patients.”
    Case said placing patient safety at the forefront reflects the clinic’s commitment to high
    reliability principles and accountability. By combining patient safety initiatives with formal
    process improvement efforts, the fair underscores the connection between proactive risk
    management and sustained operational readiness.
    “Every improvement, no matter how small it may seem, contributes to safer care,” Turner
    explained. “Our patients trust us with their health, and this week is our chance to highlight that
    we take that responsibility seriously.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
