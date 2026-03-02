Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor to host Patient Safety Week, Project Improvement Fair

OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
02.26.2026
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor (NHCOH) will host an upcoming
Patient Safety Week and Project Improvement Fair designed to highlight a culture of safety
throughout the clinic, highlight key topics related to patient safety, and present staff-led
initiatives that strengthen safety practices and enhance overall clinical performance.
Cmdr. Arvella Case, a Registered Nurse and the Patient Safety Manager assigned to NHCOH,
explained that Patient Safety Week will center on patient safety as the clinic’s top priority, while
also showcasing formal process improvement projects developed by staff across departments.
Presentations will feature data-driven efforts to identify risk, reduce variation, standardize
procedures and improve outcomes for beneficiaries.
“Patient safety is not a separate program — it is part of everything we do,” said Case. “This fair
gives our team the opportunity to highlight the thoughtful, data-driven work happening behind
the scenes to ensure our beneficiaries receive safe, reliable and high-quality care.”
Dr. Spencer Turner, the department head for Quality Management at NHCOH, said that in
addition to reinforcing safety culture, the event provides a structured venue for presenting
process improvement projects. Staff members will prepare presentations for attendees to view on
methodologies used, measurable results achieved and lessons learned, demonstrating how
continuous evaluation leads to stronger systems and safer care delivery.
“When our staff share their successes and even their challenges, it strengthens the entire
organization,” said Turner. “By learning from one another, we create safer systems and better
experiences for our patients.”
Case said placing patient safety at the forefront reflects the clinic’s commitment to high
reliability principles and accountability. By combining patient safety initiatives with formal
process improvement efforts, the fair underscores the connection between proactive risk
management and sustained operational readiness.
“Every improvement, no matter how small it may seem, contributes to safer care,” Turner
explained. “Our patients trust us with their health, and this week is our chance to highlight that
we take that responsibility seriously.”
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 16:53
|Story ID:
|559586
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor to host Patient Safety Week, Project Improvement Fair, by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.