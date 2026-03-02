Forging Resilient Warfighters: MCoE Empowers Leaders Through TMAR-M Facilitator Course

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class John Miller | Soldiers and leaders from the Maneuver Center of Excellence pose for a group photo after completing the Tactical Mobility Active Recovery and Mindfulness (TMAR-M) Facilitator Course at Ft. Benning, GA on Feb. 26, 2026. TMAR-M is an innovative approach that integrates principles of active recovery, mobility exercises, and mindfulness and breathwork techniques. The program is a part of the Army's broader Holistic Health & Fitness (H2F) initiative, which aims to empower and equip Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga.–Soldiers and leaders at the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) recently completed the Tactical Mobility Active Recovery and Mindfulness (TMAR-M) Facilitator Course, a key component of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system. The in-person portion of the course, held from Feb. 22-26, 2026, is designed to equip Soldiers with the skills to improve physical and mental readiness, prevent injuries, and optimize performance. Students complete 14 hours of distance learning prior to the in-person course to maximize hands-on training time.

"I feel that the TMAR-M program builds a more flexible, adaptive, open-minded leader” said Sgt. 1st Class Michaelangelo Carruth, a student in the TMAR-M facilitator course. “As an Army we really need to understand what mindfulness is, understanding what breathing is, and then teaching our soldiers how to recognize that just taking a tactical pause and a nice breath can make you clearly think about what you're going to do, say, or accomplish next.”

TMAR-M is an innovative approach that integrates principles of active recovery, mobility exercises, and mindfulness and breathwork techniques. The program is a part of the Army's broader H2F initiative, which aims to empower and equip Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being.

“TMAR-M is about teaching soldiers how to down-regulate. By using proven breathing and mindfulness techniques, we give them the power to manage stress in any situation, making them more lethal warfighters and more resilient in their recovery.” said U.S. Army Maj. Stephanie Meno, the assistant lead course facilitator. “The Army is going to be able to utilize this and see extreme gains in our ability to perform and our ability for soldiers to perform in high stress environments."

Participants in the course were led through a series of practical exercises, including dynamic warm-ups, cool-downs, and techniques for mindfulness. The training is designed to integrate easily into physical training and throughout the duty day, including meetings, ranges, and field training.

“I would say TMAR-M helps create a sharper and more responsive warfighter. Soldiers become more aware of their environment and themselves, which allows them to respond more accurately under stress,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Cryer, TMAR-M facilitator and co-instructor. “When Soldiers strengthen their connection to their bodies, that translates to their connection with their equipment and their mission. It helps them clear malfunctions more effectively and work through unexpected problems in a warfighting environment.”

The TMAR-M program directly supports the five domains of the H2F system: physical, mental, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual readiness. By focusing on strengthening the connection between physical readiness, cognitive performance, recovery, and resilience, the program provides a comprehensive approach to Soldier wellness and lethality. In a pilot study in Basic Combat Training in 2020, Soldiers who implemented TMAR-M through daily pre- and post-Physical Readiness Training (PRT) drills and mindfulness exercises saw an 18.4% decrease in injury related medical encounters, 27% decrease in depression and anxiety, and decreased sleep problems. These improvements resulted in cost savings of over $135,000 per Brigade per year due to avoided medical encounters and lost training time. In a 2022 pilot in Advanced Individual Training (AIT), TMAR-M trainees saw significant improvements in ACFT scores for females (92% pass rate vs 71% in the control group) and a 10-point average increase on two-mile run and plank for male trainees. TMAR-M is critical for warfighters because it provides simple, powerful techniques to control their physical and mental response to stress, directly increasing their lethality under pressure and enhancing their long-term resilience

“TMAR-M is essential for modern warfighting because future conflicts will be increasingly cognitive. If we want Soldiers to think clearly under pressure and process complex information in real time, we must train them to regulate their response to stress,” said U.S. Army Col. Kelly Howard, lead TMAR-M instructor. “These skills also support recovery and resilience, helping Soldiers reset more effectively and show up prepared for the next mission, the next day, and the next challenge. We need this skill of being able to respond versus react.”

The successful completion of this course marks another step forward for the MCoE in its mission to develop adaptive and resilient leaders and Soldiers. The principles of TMAR-M will continue to be integrated into training programs across Fort Benning. By integrating TMAR-M into its pipeline, the MCoE is doing more than just training soldiers; it is building the very foundation of a modern warfighter, one who possesses the psychological durability to match their physical lethality.