Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino conducts an...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino conducts an inspection during the Leavenworth High School 14th Annual Leavenworth Invitational Drill Meet, Feb. 28. Partnerships like this strengthen the connection between Fort Leavenworth and the surrounding community while highlighting shared values of service, respect and excellence. see less | View Image Page

Munson Soldiers Support Leadership Development at Leavenworth Invitational Drill Meet Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center partnered with Leavenworth High School to support the school’s 14th Annual Leavenworth Invitational Drill Meet, Feb. 28.



The school’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program hosted teams from about 25 schools in the region.



Munson Soldiers served as evaluators for multiple events throughout the competition, including armed and unarmed color guards, exhibition drills, and regulation drills.



Cadets were assessed on appearance, bearing, marching proficiency, precision, degree of difficulty and overall showmanship — standards that mirror the discipline and attention to detail expected in the profession of arms.



For Munson Soldiers, participation was an opportunity to invest in the next generation of leaders while strengthening community ties.



Munson’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino, conducted an open ranks inspection of the competitors. In addition to evaluating uniform standards and military bearing, he engaged cadets with questions about JROTC curriculum, uniform wear, leadership principles and military history — reinforcing both knowledge and confidence under pressure.



“Events like this reinforce the importance of discipline, pride and teamwork,” said Trevino. “These cadets demonstrate a commitment to excellence that reflects well on their programs and their community.”



Munson Soldiers expressed appreciation for being included in the event and valued the opportunity to mentor and encourage students interested in service and leadership.



“I really enjoyed the opportunity to serve as a judge at this year’s drill meet. I participated in JROTC competitions when I was growing up, so being here brought back a lot of great memories,” said Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Williams, Munson’s Clinical Services Non-commissioned officer in charge, who grew up just across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri, attending Northeast High School. “Programs like this build cohesion, belonging and a sense of purpose among students. At its core, JROTC is about developing better citizens and stronger leaders. It’s inspiring — and a little nostalgic — to see these cadets carrying that tradition forward with such pride and professionalism.”



Partnerships like this strengthen the connection between Fort Leavenworth and the surrounding community while highlighting shared values of service, respect and excellence.



As a military treatment facility dedicated to supporting warfighter readiness and caring for the Fort Leavenworth community, Munson Army Health Center remains committed not only to delivering high-quality health care, but also to fostering relationships that build strong leaders — both in uniform and in the classroom.