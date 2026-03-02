Fort Bragg soldier sentenced to prison for domestic violence, other crimes

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A Soldier who pleaded guilty to physically abusing his wife and other crimes was sentenced to prison for eight months during his court-martial March 2 at the Fort Bragg Courthouse.



Pfc. Sean J. Marcum, 20, an automated logistics specialist assigned to 307th Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, also pleaded guilty to violating a military protective order, attempted escape from confinement, communicating a threat and damage to military property. In addition to his prison sentence, the military judge implemented a fine of $735 and a bad conduct discharge.



On Feb. 6, 2025, agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation into allegations of domestic violence by Marcum against his wife after being notified by Womack Army Medical Center personnel who treated her injuries. While his wife declined to participate in the investigation, his commander issued a military protective order on Feb. 7 which required Marcum, among other conditions, to stay at least 50 feet away from his spouse.



On April 12, 2025, Marcum violated the MPO when he returned to his wife’s home, initiating a verbal and physical altercation. At one point Marcum wrapped his arms around his wife’s chest and squeezed her to the point where she could not breathe. In the early morning hours the following day she called 911 and the military police arrived at the residence and arrested Marcum. At that time, she provided an additional statement to the MPs but chose not to participate further in the investigation or prosecution of this case.



A few months later on Sept. 10, 2025, while training with his unit at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La., Marcum vented to two Soldiers in his unit that he was going to kill his wife and unborn child. Concerned, the Soldiers reported this threat to their command leadership who ordered Marcum back to Fort Bragg and placed him in pretrial confinement.



He attended a pretrial confinement hearing on Sept. 25, 2025, where a neutral officer determined there was probable cause to keep him in continued confinement. Upon learning this, Marcum became angry, fleeing from his military escorts and running out of the building into the parking lot. The military escorts quickly apprehended him and returned Marcum to the building. Still upset, he slammed his head into a window causing significant damage.



“The diligent and rapid responses of Army CID and military police along with the vigilance of Soldiers within Pfc. Marcum’s unit were the driving forces behind this evidence-based prosecution. This case demonstrates that Soldiers will be held accountable for domestic violence, even in circumstances where a victim does not participate in the prosecution,” said Capt. Matthew Ferguson, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“This sentencing brings accountability for Pfc. Marcum’s violent acts,” said Special Agent in Charge Al Diaz, Army CID’s Carolinas Field Office. “This conviction is a testament to the commitment of the Soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division, and expert work of our Special Agents.”



Marcum is currently being held at the Harnett County Detention Center in Lillington, N.C., awaiting orders to be transferred to a military corrections facility.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Carolinas Field Office and was prosecuted by Ferguson and Capt. Aaron Wenger, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 82nd Airborne Division.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

