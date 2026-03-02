Hurlburt responds to 40-acre wildfire Your browser does not support the audio element.

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. --Alargewildfireengulfing a remote area Jan. 31, 2026,drove1st Special Operations Wingfirefightersinto action.Within a minute of the call, the team was geared up, in their trucks and speeding toward the flames.



The fire originated in adensely-forestedarea and was pushed south by winds up to 40 mph,burningapproximately40 acresof land.Hurlburt’s Engine 13 arrived on scene shortly afterFlorosaFire Control District’sEngine 5 and Battalion 1to extinguish the flames.



“Firefighters from Hurlburt Field and our mutual aid partners work side by side to combat all hazard emergencies on and off base,” said theHurlburt Fieldassistant chief of operations.“Our relationship with our partners is built upon respect and a willingness to get the job done.”



Engine 13 and Engine 5 worked to extinguish spot fires, focusing on diverting the spread to structures in the area until heavy equipment arrived. Eglin’s Wildland Support Module firefighters arrived on the scene with bulldozers to reinforce thefireline.



According to thestation chief, the fire wascontainedefficiently and without injury, androughly$20 millionworthof homes were saved.



The wildfire was in an endangered species habitat containing the Reticulated Flatwoods Salamander.Eglin’s Natural Resources Section Jackson Guard and the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch conduct prescribed fire operations to enhance endangered species habitats and reduce wildland fuels, allowing for more manageable wildfire suppression efforts.



“Without the prescribed fire operations, the wildland fire fuels and risk could have been much more significant,” said Thomas Harrision, Elgin Wildland Support Module lead. “The collaboration of the efforts and mutual aid partners allowed for a successful operation.”



Theassistant chief of operations explained wildfires can start for many reasons, butno matter the cause, Hurlburt firefighterswere ready to respond.



“Due to our extensive training and the help of our mutual aid partners, we were able to contain the fire without incident,” said the HurlburtFieldfire station chief. “We train to control the spread of the fire and defend property from being destroyed, and we executed that missionflawlessly.”



The 1st SOW trains continuously and works with local partners to ensure it is ready to respond … anytime, anywhere.