Munson Celebrates Reading with Bradley Elementary Students During Read Across America

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Sgt. Jon Hall, a medical laboratory specialist at Munson Army Health Center, reads to students at Bradley Elementary School March 4. Numerous studies have found reading books aloud to children stimulates their imagination and expands their understanding of the world. It helps them develop language and listening skills and prepares them to understand the written word. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — A team from Munson Army Health Center joined educators and community volunteers at Bradley Elementary School on Fort Leavenworth to celebrate literacy and inspire young readers during Read Across America activities March 4.

Munson Army Health Center, Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker and Medical Laboratory Specialist Sgt. Jon Hall participated in the school’s reading celebration, which began with a student assembly in the school gymnasium.

During the event, Walker and Hall introduced themselves to the students and shared the names of some of their favorite childhood books, highlighting how reading helped shape their interests and careers.

Following welcoming remarks from Bradley Elementary School Principal Kristin Holland, students and volunteers recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Bradley Elementary School pledge. Volunteers then briefly introduced themselves before students escorted them to their classrooms for small-group reading sessions.

Walker, a medical laboratory scientist, and Hall spoke with students about their work supporting health care providers through laboratory testing and analysis. They explained how laboratory specialists help doctors and other medical professionals identify illnesses and make accurate diagnoses, reinforcing how science, learning, and curiosity can lead to meaningful careers.

Both said they were honored to take part in the school’s Read Across America celebration and valued the opportunity to connect with students.

“Reading opens the door to imagination, discovery and lifelong learning,” Walker said. “Opportunities like this allow us to engage with students, encourage their curiosity and share how education and reading can help them pursue their own goals.”

Hall echoed the sentiment, noting that connecting with the students made the experience especially meaningful. “It was great to talk with the students and share what we do in the laboratory,” Hall said. “Reading is such an important foundation for learning, and it was rewarding to spend time with the class and see their excitement about books.”

Read Across America, a nationwide literacy initiative, encourages communities to celebrate the importance of reading and inspire young learners to develop a lifelong love of books.

For the Munson team, participating in events like this also strengthens connections across the Fort Leavenworth community.