Courtesy Photo | Participants in Fort Buchanan’s nine-month Emerging Leadership Development Program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants in Fort Buchanan’s nine-month Emerging Leadership Development Program (ELDP) gathered at the installation headquarters March 4 for a leadership engagement with Patrick J. Appelman, director of the Installation Management Command Directorate – Western Hemisphere, who joined the discussion virtually. see less | View Image Page

Building the Next Generation of Leaders at Fort Buchanan Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Participants in Fort Buchanan’s nine-month Emerging Leadership Development Program (ELDP) gathered at the installation headquarters March 4 for a leadership engagement with Patrick J. Appelman, director of the Installation Management Command Directorate – Western Hemisphere, who joined the discussion virtually.



For Robert L. Perkins, Fort Buchanan’s director of human resources (DHR) and ELDP program manager, reflected on the importance of the session.



“The session was very special because it allowed participants to gain deeper insight into leadership from one of the most senior leaders in our organization. Mr. Appelman shared experiences and perspectives that help our future leaders better understand how to navigate complex challenges,” said Perkins.



According to DHR director, the program is designed to cultivate the next generation of installation leaders by connecting leadership theory with real-world challenges facing Fort Buchanan.



“The goal was not to develop a standard, out-of-the-box PowerPoint program, but one capable of navigating increasingly complex challenges that are applicable to Fort Buchanan. We wanted to incorporate the nuances and challenges associated with Fort Buchanan and Puerto Rico to complement the learning and development process so participants can contribute to meaningful improvements now,” Perkins said.



Wilbin Colón, the installation transition services specialist, said the ELDP session reinforced his goal of growing into leadership roles.



“The session was extraordinary. Mr. Appelman’s experiences and knowledge helped us prepare to move to the next level. He was able to have open and comfortable conversations about leadership and his experiences. We learned a lot,” said Colón.



The ELDP focuses on sharpening leadership skills, building confidence, fostering real-world impact and expanding professional networks among installation employees — the majority of whom are civilians supporting mission readiness.



Program instruction covers a broad range of leadership competencies including self-awareness and understanding others, effective communication and decision-making, empathy and emotional intelligence, leading change, building coalitions, business acumen, and mental agility and resilience.



Participants also develop core professional competencies such as interpersonal skills, oral and written communication, integrity, continual learning and public service motivation.



The program will culminate with a capstone event on April 23, where participants will present proposed courses of action to senior leaders addressing areas for improvement they have identified across the installation. The presentations are intended to provide actionable ideas that strengthen operations and support Fort Buchanan’s mission.



Through initiatives like the ELDP, Fort Buchanan continues investing in the growth of its workforce — strengthening its ability to enable warfighter readiness and support mission partners across Puerto Rico and beyond.



Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty Soldiers, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enable readiness and facilitate the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.