Courtesy Photo | Edwidg Pedre, personal financial readiness specialist and Army Emergency Relief...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Edwidg Pedre, personal financial readiness specialist and Army Emergency Relief officer with the installation’s Army Community Service, conducted an Army Emergency Relief (AER) fundraising and awareness kick-off briefing Feb. 20 at the 1st Mission Support Command headquarters. see less | View Image Page

Army Emergency Relief Campaign Strengthens Readiness at Fort Buchanan Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Financial readiness is a key component of mission readiness, and leaders at Fort Buchanan are ensuring Servicemembers and their Families know where to turn when financial challenges arise.



Edwidg Pedre, personal financial readiness specialist and Army Emergency Relief officer with the installation’s Army Community Service, conducted an Army Emergency Relief (AER) fundraising and awareness kick-off briefing Feb. 20 at the 1st Mission Support Command headquarters.



The session informed Soldiers about the AER program and its mission to assist Soldiers and their Families through zero-interest loans, grants, and scholarships designed to help them overcome unexpected financial hardships.



“AER exists so Soldiers can focus on the mission without financial stress becoming a distraction. Whether it’s emergency travel, unexpected expenses, or educational support for Families, the program ensures our Army community has a safety net when they need it most,” said Pedre.



Established in 1942, AER remains one of the Army’s most enduring support programs and is available to eligible personnel through Army installations worldwide. AER is available to active-duty soldiers, retired service members, surviving spouses and children, Army Reserve and National Guard members under Title 10 with over 30 days of active-duty orders.



“At its core, AER is Soldiers helping Soldiers. Every contribution strengthens the network of support that takes care of our Army Families,” Pedre added.



As the Army’s home in the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan plays a critical role in supporting U.S. military operations across the region. AER has contributed more than $2 million in financial assistance to the Army Community in Puerto Rico in recent emergencies.



Through programs like AER and the services provided by Army Community Service, the installation continues to strengthen the readiness and resilience of the force.



For more information about the Army Emergency Relief, contact Edwidg Pedre at edwidg.pedre2.civ@army.mil or call (787) 707-3310.



Fort Buchanan stands prepared to support warfighters deployed across the Caribbean in alignment with priorities established by the U.S. Department of Defense to defend the homeland and support national security objectives.



Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty members, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enable readiness and facilitate the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.