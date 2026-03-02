Warfare Beyond the Battlefield: Ebbing Airmen Support Joint Warfare Exercise

Photo By Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed | In June of 2021, a MQ-9 partakes in the concept to theory Establish Fury Exercise at the 188th Wing, in Fort Smith, Ark. see less | View Image Page

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. –Several Airmen from Ebbing Air National Guard Base’s (ANGB) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG) recently participated in The One True OMEN (TOTO) III Information Warfare Exercise 2026 during a two-week course in Orlando, Fla.

The exercise, hosted by the Office of Naval Research and the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, provided Airmen the opportunity to further develop their analytical skills.

Throughout the event, analysts used advanced tools to exploit adversarial open-source intelligence (OSINT) and identify and counter disinformation techniques. Participants also engaged with international military partners to discuss the latest advancements in information technology related to tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).

“As we’ve seen in previous Joint Operations and currently with Operation Epic Fury, the Department of War fights as a true joint force—air, land, sea, and space elements integrated seamlessly to achieve decisive effects,” said Major Phillip Stevens, 123rdIntelligence Squadron commander. “All-source intelligence is critical to joint operations and success doesn’t happen by accident; it demands that we train and exercise together routinely, forging the trust, relationships, and joint TTPs essential for winning in current conflict and tomorrows.”

Airmen were also exposed to cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies and contributed to the development of state-of-the-art information warfare exercises. This directly enhances the 188th ISRG’s ability to conduct proactive and defensive information operations by equipping information analysis and exploitation personnel with advanced operational tools.

Currently, Ebbing ANGB has the capability to do OSINT operations analyzing data collected from drones and satellites to provide decision-makers with accurate, timely intelligence.

As a result, units across the Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) and the broader intelligence community visit Ebbing to receive high-quality TTP sharing from its experts.

“Not only do we participate in joint exercises, we are also Total Force Integration (TFI) focused alongside active duty, reserve and national guard units. As a TFI focused partner, we understand we can only achieve success through leveraging all expertise across the total force,” said Stevens.