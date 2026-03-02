CSM Foley reflects on 37-year career

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, addresses members of USASMDC. Foley will retire March 13 on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., after 37 years of service in the U.S. Army. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – As a leader prepares to march out of the Army, he leaves behind a legacy of leadership that will endure on the high ground for generations to come.

Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, will retire March 13 during a ceremony concluding 37 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Army. As he prepares to step away from military service, Foley reflects on a professional life defined by dedication, leadership, and an enduring commitment to Soldiers and the nation.

“I don’t know if anyone is ever truly ready to retire, but my wife and I are prepared,” Foley said. “We’ve been getting ready for this transition for a few years now, and we’re really looking forward to spending more time with our family. Our kids and grandkids are spread out across the U.S., and we’re excited for this next chapter.”

Looking back on his time with USASMDC, Foley reflected on the accomplishments and moments that made him the proudest.

“The thing I’m most proud of is watching our people grow as we empower them,” Foley said. “We want them to excel, and we value their feedback on how we can continue to innovate. It shows just how powerful people are in overcoming the operational and technical challenges we face. I’m also proud of how we’ve placed prototypes in the field for Soldiers to experiment with and refine, eventually implementing those capabilities into operational units as they relate to operations and combat.”

He also highlighted the Army’s new 40-Delta military occupational specialty, which SMDC has helped move across the goal line for Army space professionals.

“With the 40D military occupational specialty, we’ll build the expertise and mastery needed for our noncommissioned officers to develop professionally just like our officers,” he said.

Foley added that he is especially proud of the privilege of leading Soldiers, having served as a command sergeant major for nearly 17 consecutive years during his Army career.

“I’ve been given the privilege to lead Soldiers in some of the most complex environments and missions, and to serve alongside some outstanding troops,” Foley said. “I don’t take that for granted. I’ve been placed in positions I never imagined I would be in.”

Foley assumed responsibility as SMDC’s senior enlisted leader on March 3, 2023. Over his career, he has served as command sergeant major in several key assignments, including the U.S. Army Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky; the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill, Oklahoma; the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; the 188th Infantry Brigade at Fort Stewart, Georgia; the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and as battalion command sergeant major of 2-1 ADA at Camp Carroll, Korea.

When asked what advice he would offer new Soldiers joining the Army, Foley said he reflects on the mistakes he made and the wisdom he gained from them.

“There are three principles I always tell Soldiers to follow: maintain both physical and mental fitness; treat everyone with dignity; and strive to improve yourself every day while helping those around you improve as well,” Foley said.

Reflecting on his career, Foley said his favorite part of the Army has been the bonds formed with others while tackling some of the toughest and most demanding challenges.

“The social aspect of the Army is everlasting,” Foley said. “Even people you haven’t seen in 30 years remain part of that special bond. In the Army, you may face the toughest situations imaginable but facing them alongside another Soldier makes it easier to endure.

“Some situations in the Army can be really tough but facing them with someone else and sharing the experience makes them easier to handle,” he added. “I’ll miss that. Having a teammate or battle buddy to go through challenges with makes even the hardest moments more manageable.”

Foley discussed the changes SMDC has undergone over the past four to five months as it has assumed a larger role in air and missile defense responsibilities for homeland defense.

“SMDC is the most relevant and most valued command in the Army, and that is evident overseas and in how we defend our homeland,” Foley said. “From our air and missile defense teams to our space professionals, the Army recognizes the value of every member of this command.

“To our teammates, especially our civilian teammates, we truly value everything you are doing for this command and the work you will continue to do as we build future capabilities for the Army and the joint force,” he added.

Looking toward the next chapter of his life, Foley reflected on what he will miss most about serving in SMDC and the Army as a whole.

“The innovation from our people is incredible,” Foley said. “When you see all of our talented team members working toward a shared vision and goal, while prioritizing support for our warfighters, it’s truly remarkable.

“The Army is something I’ve devoted my whole life to,” he added. “I will obviously miss being around Soldiers, and I will miss the mentors and leaders who have helped shape me.”

From joining the Army only 40 days after his 17th birthday to preparing to retire in the Huntsville area, Foley reflected that he wouldn’t change a single moment of his career.

“Serving in this Army for 37 years has been my pleasure,” Foley said. “It’s been an incredible journey, and I will truly miss it.”