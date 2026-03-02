Fort Knox AER increases goal in 2026 campaign

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fort Knox AER representatives gathered at Houston Bowling Center March 5, 2026, to launch this year’s donation campaign with encouragement and friendly competition. Unsurprisingly HRC again won the bowling match. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Several Army Emergency Relief campaign unit representatives from across Fort Knox met at Houston Bowling Center March 5 to settle a score.

In the spirit of competition, they hoped to topple U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s dominance at bowling – and at soliciting donations for AER.

“HRC won both competitions last year,” said Alison Dupont, Financial Readiness specialist at Army Community Service.

She admitted, however, that what AER received compared with what AER gave to Soldiers in 2025 seemed a much loftier goal for everyone.

“We received $77,000 last year, and we assisted with $447,000 in support,” she said. “We gave in assistance almost six times what we got in donations.”

Representatives’ goals this year are much the same – to make 100% of the Fort Knox military community aware of the needs and for at least 20% of the Soldiers in each unit to donate. The overall goal for the installation is to raise at least $70,000 during the campaign period, from March 1 to June 14.

As for dethroning HRC in bowling, the other units fell short -- again. The campaign results will have to wait until the Army celebrates its 251st birthday.

