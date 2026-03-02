SETAF-AF spearheads civil-military engagement in Benin

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team-Benin, Civil Affairs Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), assesses the impact of classroom and latrine construction at the Azizonkanme Primary School during a civil engagement in Kpomassè, Benin, Jan. 27, 2026. The civil affairs team conducted assessments of seven Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid (OHDACA) projects across rural communities, noting strong results and facilitating future security cooperation. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — A U.S. Army civil affairs team assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) recently completed a civil-military engagement in Cotonou, Benin, conducting a weeklong assessment of humanitarian assistance projects and strengthening relationships with U.S. Embassy personnel, partner forces and local communities.

The mission, led by Bravo Company, Civil Affairs Battalion, marked the unit’s initial civil affairs engagement in the country. The visit served both an immediate operational need and a long-term strategic purpose.

“The purpose of this mission was to assess seven OHDACA [Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civil Aid] projects in order to evaluate the overall country program, fulfilling a request from the U.S. Military Group in Benin,” said U.S. Army Maj. Kevin Klenk, civil-military operations chief for Bravo Co.

The visit laid the foundation for further engagements with the U.S. Embassy, the partner force and the Beninois people.

“The assessments are crucial to ensure Benin achieved their intended goals,” said U.S. Army Capt. Gerald Pascal, CA Team Benin’s team chief. “The seven projects we assessed were all successful, from the five classrooms we observed, to much needed COVID-19 supplies, as well as APORA [African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance] training which brought together countries from all over Africa.”

The team saw clear evidence that the partnership was thriving.

“Benin and U.S. flags were posted at all locations, and the Beninois people the team met with were uniformly appreciative of the projects and the U.S.–Benin relationship,” added Pascal.

Just as important, the children, school faculty and staff were all benefiting from the newly constructed classrooms and facilities, such as latrines.

“Smiles were abundant!” said Pascal. “We enjoyed speaking with the children about the classrooms, getting firsthand knowledge from the students that use them daily. The team would engage in conversations with the students studying English and would emphasize the importance of staying in school to build a foundation for their future.”

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Forrest Dyer, CA Team Benin’s team sergeant, indicated there were also secondary benefits to the construction.

“The teachers and administrators reported increases in school attendance following the projects,” said Dyer. “Everyone – the students, teachers, staff and administration – was grateful for the improvements to their school.”

Additionally, the mission left a positive impression on the members of the civil affairs team involved, reaffirming their commitment to this military field.

“Seeing the huge community impact reminds me why I made the switch to civil affairs,” said Dyer. “This makes what we do worth the sacrifices of leaving our homes and families. There’s not only the long-lasting impact, but the amount of gratitude and appreciation from the community is inspiring and renewing.”

Klenk also credited close cooperation with the embassy’s U.S. Military Group in Benin, which oversees the OHDACA program in the country, as a key factor in the mission’s success.

“The U.S. Military Group was amazing. They coordinated the schedule and logistics for this mission, provided an orientation brief, facilitated our engagements and provided us with interpreters to set us up for success,” said Klenk. “We’re exploring further opportunities that mutually support the U.S. Embassy, SETAF-AF and U.S. Africa Command objectives in the strategic West Africa region.”

The mission was funded by U.S. Africa Command’s J56, the Strategic Resilience and Stability Division. It coincides with expansion of a bilateral security cooperation between Benin and neighboring Nigeria, to counter violent extremist organizations operating along their shared border.

Senior military leaders from both countries met in Cotonou on Feb. 27 to advance a cross-border security framework that may include coordinated patrols, intelligence sharing and joint operations, according to reports from Radio France Internationale. The discussions reflect growing concern over attacks in northeastern Benin and northwestern Nigeria necessitating an integrated regional response.

As Benin works with regional partners to strengthen security, U.S. civil affairs engagements help reinforce stability by supporting essential services, building community trust and enhancing the capacity of local institutions. The team’s assessments of school construction projects and medical readiness highlight the role of humanitarian assistance in addressing underlying conditions that extremist groups often exploit.

“Our team’s work reflects the broader mission of SETAF-AF civil affairs forces,” said Klenk. “To build enduring partnerships, support U.S. diplomatic efforts and enhance multinational readiness in regions facing complex security challenges.