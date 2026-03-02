U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards Grays Harbor North Jetty major maintenance contract

SEATTLE – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials awarded a $30 million contract to conduct major maintenance on the North Jetty at the entrance of Grays Harbor, Grays Harbor County, Washington.

The major maintenance project will address sections of North Jetty that have sustained the most damage over time, including areas where wave overtopping has reduced the crest width and height.

Repairs will extend from the jetty head to the tail (Sta. 85+00 to 160+00), ensuring the highest level of reliability for the safe and efficient operation of the federal navigation channel.

The federal navigation channel is a critical component for commerce in the region. The repair of the North Jetty is a vital investment in the economic health of the community.

The project directly supports Grays Harbor by protecting the federal navigation channel and ensuring it remains open and safe for large vessels, which handle millions of tons of cargo annually.