174th Attack Wing Achieves MQ-9 Milestones During Sentry South 26-2

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, pose for a group photo during exercise Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink) see less | View Image Page

GULFPORT, Miss. – The 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, deployed 36 Airmen to the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Miss., to participate in exercise Sentry South 26-2.

Sentry South 26-2 is a large-force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime operations in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic, robust, integrated enemy threat systems, all while operating under safe, controlled conditions.

Maintainers from the 174th Attack Wing played a critical role in the effective employment of the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft throughout the three-week exercise. Although the aircraft used during the event belonged to the 147th Attack Wing out of Houston, Texas, the original plan called for a Syracuse-based aircraft. Due to adverse weather in New York, planners quickly coordinated with the Texas unit to ensure mission continuity.

Once on station, the 174th’s maintenance team serviced the Texas tail with the precision and technical excellence the Syracuse group is known for, ensuring the aircraft remained mission-ready throughout the exercise.

This year’s exercise marked the first time an MQ-9 operating at Sentry South conducted flight operations using 100 percent satellite communications without C-band line-of-sight backup. Previous MQ-9 operations in Gulfport required a local pilot and sensor operator operating via C-band from the CRTC before handing control to crews flying remotely from their home station.

Through coordination between the 188th Wing, CRTC airfield management, local air traffic control and the Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority, the aircraft was cleared to launch and recover while being flown entirely from Arkansas. The operation proceeded seamlessly, demonstrating the viability of fully remote MQ-9 operations within the Gulfport airspace.

Before the MQ-9’s first sortie, the 174th munitions team assembled the aircraft’s full combat payload while simultaneously training other Air National Guard units in munitions building procedures. Units receiving training included munitions specialists from the CRTC, Mississippi Air National Guard and the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our munitions team,” said Staff Sgt. Morgan Piazza, munitions specialist, 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard. “To build a full combat payload while also training other units at the same time really shows the level of expertise and teamwork we have. We balanced speed and precision without cutting corners and that speaks to the commitment of our Airmen to getting the mission done right.”

The exercise also marked the first time an MQ-9 operating during Sentry South launched with Hellfire missiles loaded on the aircraft. The milestone was made possible through coordination between the 174th maintenance team, CRTC airfield management and Master Sgt. Michael Anderson, the munitions accountability systems officer assigned to CRTC, ensuring all safety, accountability and airfield requirements were met to safely arm and launch the aircraft with live missiles.

GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions were released over Rattlesnake Range at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center in Hattiesburg, Miss., while AGM-114 Hellfire laser-guided missiles were launched at inflatable maritime targets in the Gulf of America in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard.

All munitions employed during the exercise resulted in successful target engagements.

Pilots and sensor operators assigned to the 188th Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard, executed the live-fire events, refining their ability to employ precision-guided munitions in a nontraditional environment, including maritime strike scenarios.

The event resulted in two pilots and two sensor operators from the 188th Wing conducting their first-ever Hellfire engagements. The shots, executed in a maritime environment, present unique challenges compared to traditional land-based targeting.

Laser targeting over water is significantly more difficult due to surface movement and environmental factors, making maritime engagements more complex than static land targets. The shots also marked the first Hellfire employment for the 188th Wing under its continental U.S. training allocation.

“Shooting live weapons presents our crews with an element of exposure usually not attainable in a training environment,” said Maj. Nick Barron, lead planner and liaison officer, 188th Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard. “This, in turn, gives them the confidence and experience to employ in real-world scenarios. Integrating with the 174th Maintenance Group was seamless! They’re credible professionals who enabled the overall success of the 188th during Sentry South 26-2. It was truly an honor working with them and we hope to integrate again in the future.”

MQ-9 operations generated 56.7 flight hours across nine sorties. Crews employed four live Hellfire missiles and eight inert GBU-38 munitions while also conducting 50 simulated Hellfire and 17 simulated GBU engagements.

A total of 12 pilots, 11 sensor operators and six intelligence analysts supported MQ-9 operations from the 188th Wing in Arkansas, while additional liaison officers, communications specialists and weather personnel supported operations from Gulfport.

Mission taskings included close air support, counter-unmanned aircraft operations, combat search and rescue support and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, showcasing the MQ-9’s flexibility across multiple mission sets.

For the 174th maintenance team, the live Hellfire mission also marked a significant milestone. The unit had not conducted a live Hellfire load in several years, providing Airmen the opportunity to refresh and validate critical skill sets associated with a payload not routinely employed in recent operations.

Beyond combat employment, the 174th Attack Wing achieved several logistical milestones during Sentry South 26-2. Most notably, Airmen successfully conducted a static load of deployment materials, including a truck and trailer connex, onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Historically, the wing has deployed equipment using the C-17 Globemaster III.

Demonstrating compatibility with the C-130 expands the wing’s deployment flexibility and enhances its ability to rapidly mobilize using multiple airlift platforms, increasing responsiveness in dynamic operational environments.

In addition to flight operations and maintenance duties, 174th Airmen participated in mass casualty training alongside Air and Army National Guard medical units. Their involvement enhanced medical response proficiency across participating units and reinforced the importance of joint integration in high-stress contingency scenarios.

“Sentry South has been a prime example of the 174th Maintenance Group’s unwavering readiness to deploy and deliver mission-capable aircraft and equipment worldwide,” said 1st Lt. Tyler Heggelke, director of operations of the 174th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard. “Our Airmen consistently demonstrate flexibility, dedication to their craft, and the ability to overcome challenges, regardless of their difficulty.”

Through joint integration, live-fire execution and expanded deployment capability, Sentry South 26-2 strengthened the 174th Attack Wing’s ability to project combat power in complex and contested environments.