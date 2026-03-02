AER assistance ‘a great relief’ to JBLM soldier Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. –Sergeant First Class Richard Nelson, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, isn’t one to ask for help. But in 2018, he received assistance at a critical time without even looking for it.



When Nelson’s then-unit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, received word that his mother-in-law was dying, his leadership signed his leave paperwork and sent him to book tickets for himself, his wife and two young daughters to fly to North Dakota.



“I didn't know this at the time, but all the funds came from Army Emergency Relief,” Nelson said. “We never had to pay it back.”



AER, the Army’s official nonprofit organization, is funded entirely through donations. Its mission is to support soldiers, retired soldiers and Army families by helping alleviate financial stress and promoting economic stability.



AER’s support “just gave me the relief that I didn’t have to think about where I was going to get almost $4,000 to send my family to the lower 48 to make sure my wife could say her goodbyes,” Nelson said. “It was a great relief.”



JBLM’s AER campaign kickoff was held March 4 at Carey Theater, Lewis Main, and it runs through June 14, the Army’s 251st birthday. The Army-wide campaign’s goal is to ensure 100% of soldiers know about AER’s assistance programs and the opportunity to donate.



Nelson, now his JBLM battalion’s AER unit representative, shares his story with fellow soldiers so they better understand the organization and its work and are more comfortable asking for assistance.



“Sometimes a tough blow will hit you in the face for you to realize, ‘I just need a little bit of help, and it’s not gonna hurt to ask,’” Nelson said.



Last year’s Army-wide AER campaign helped more than 31,000 soldiers and families in the following support categories: care during a crisis, family support, basic needs and housing, health and wellness, and workforce development.



AER is aiming for 20% participation of all active-duty soldiers in 2026. Last year, 15% of all active-duty soldiers participated, giving $2.1 million in donations. Another $500,000 was donated by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.



At JBLM in 2025, more than $3 million was used to assist 1,518 active-duty soldiers and family members.



“There is no better feeling than watching the stress a soldier is under dissolve when AER steps in to assist with the financial need,” said Mary Cron, JBLM’s Financial Readiness Program manager and AER officer. “The generosity of soldiers wanting to help take care of fellow soldiers in a time of financial need through donations and asking for nothing in return is what makes the program amazing and strong.”



At JBLM’s kickoff this year, 21 companies were recognized for achieving a 25% or higher participation rate during the 2025 campaign, with six of them achieving 100% participation. Additionally, four battalions were recognized for their 25% or higher participation rates, and 62nd Medical Brigade was recognized with a streamer for having the highest brigade participation rate of 25%.



The highest-earning company in 2025 was B Company, 2-3 Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team; the highest-earning battalion was 2-3 INF REG, 1-2 SBCT; and the highest-earning brigade was 1-2 SBCT, with $20,125. The brigade was recognized with a streamer for gaining the most donations.



JBLM Garrison Commander Col. Joseph Handke presented the 2025 awards and congratulated the recognized units.



“The true success of this program isn’t measured in dollars, but the number of soldiers that we can impact positively,” he said. "We just need to ensure within JBLM that when life happens, leadership and the entire Army community is here to support them.”



JBLM’s AER office is located at Waller Hall, 2140 Liggett Avenue. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with initial walk-ins welcome between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The office can be reached at 253-967-9852 and via email at usarmy.jblm.imcom.list.afcs-army-emergency-relief@army.mil.



To apply for grants and zero-interest loans, visit the AER online portal at [https://aerprod.powerappsportals.us/](https://aerprod.powerappsportals.us/).



For more information about AER, visit [https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/](https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/).



To donate directly to JBLM’s AER fund, scan the QR code.