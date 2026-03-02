Fostering Future Talent: Mobile District's Job Shadowing Leaves Lasting Impression on Local Student

Photo By Charles Walker | Harmoni Sanders, Mary G. Montgomery High School student, center, listens as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, commander Col. Kelcey Shaw speaks about the District with LaTonya Campbell, program analyst, at the District headquarters in Mobile, Alabama, Feb. 19, 2026. Shaw explained the benefits of USACE and the opportunities a career with the agency can offer. (U.S. Army photo by Keesha Robinson) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. — An inquisitive local high school student recently gained firsthand experience in engineering during a job shadowing day with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District. Harmoni Sanders, a senior at Mary G. Montgomery High School, spent a day immersed in the program analysis career in USACE, thanks to a connection she made at a mentorship event.

The opportunity arose from an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Culturama Program, where LaTonya Campbell, Mobile District program analyst, served as a panelist. The program is designed to mentor high school juniors and seniors, and Campbell was there to share her journey from high school to her current career with "honesty and transparency."

Following the panel, an inspired Sanders approached Campbell and asked if she could shadow her for a day. Campbell enthusiastically agreed and "sprang into action," curating an intentional, informative, and inspiring day for the young student. The goal was to provide Sanders with meaningful exposure and a well-rounded perspective on her field of interest.

"My day at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, was so eventful and informative," Sanders said. "I enjoyed viewing the daily lives of people who work in a field similar to my aspirations. And all of the different positions and tasks I observed gave me a wonderful look into the field of analytics that I want to go into."

During her visit, Sanders had the opportunity to interact with a diverse group of professionals from the Mobile District, including:

Eric Crawford, Mobile District Legislative Affairs Officer Arielle Sanders, Program Analyst in the Planning and Environmental Division Lita Trotter, Supervisory Accountant with Resource Management Kizzy Ferguson, Manpower Officer Kimberly Brackett, Contracting Officer Rhonda Callier, Operations Administrative Officer Lashica Montgomery, Operations Administrative Officer Col. Kelcey Shaw, Mobile District Commander

Each member took the time to answer Sanders' questions and provide valuable information about their jobs, USACE, and the District. One person who enjoyed her time with Harmoni was Arielle Sanders, Planning and Environmental Division program analyst. Arielle shared her unique story, which she believed resonated with Harmoni.

"I truly hope I provided some useful information that she could use in the future," Arielle said. "I shared my experience of how I started as a summer hire intern and transitioned to a full-time employee. My goal was to encourage her that you can start anywhere and truly grow here if she chooses a career path with USACE."

Sanders noted that she learned about daily operations, common software, and the necessary skill sets. One of the key takeaways for her was the importance of communication, which she observed as vital in connecting with the different roles within the Corps.

Campbell said her goal for the day was to show her how program analysts, and all analysts, are truly the backbone of the Mobile District.

"It fills me with pride in showing students how every role, regardless of title, contributes meaningfully to a larger purpose," Campbell said. "When they see firsthand how we work together, support one another, and align our efforts toward shared goals, it brings the mission to life in a powerful way."

Sanders, who will graduate in May, plans to pursue a degree in information systems, with her top two school choices being the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Tuskegee University. Her goal is to forge a career path in business and technology.

Her drive and resilience are inspired by the strong women in her life—her mother and older sister. Having moved between their hometown of Mobile and New Orleans, Sanders said her family has taught her how to persevere through adversity.

"Having strong women in my life, like them, is important," Sanders said. "It gives me innate models on how to persevere in the face of adversity."

Lita Trotter, Supervisory accountant with Resource Management, said it is important for the Mobile District to host events like this for young people.

“It is important for us to recruit young talent to grow our organization and shadowing opportunities like this gives us a chance to showcase what we can do,” Trotter said. “Hopefully, this encourages them to come work for us or the federal government some day.”

The experience left a lasting impression on Sanders, who now sees a potential future for herself at the Corps. She was particularly struck by the job satisfaction and security of the employees she met, many of whom have been with USACE since a young age.

"Working for the Corps plays an important role for the nation on a level that isn't spotlighted through the media like other positions often associated with the federal government are," Sanders reflected. "I would love to do a job and know that I am making a difference, especially if it is a visibly positive one."