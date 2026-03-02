Space Base Delta 1 Safety Personnel Support Arctic Operations at Pituffik Space Base

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — When Mr. Jason Porter visited Pituffik Space Base in Greenland earlier this year, temperatures dropped to negative 30 degrees, daylight was limited and severe winter weather periodically shut down the installation. Despite the harsh Arctic conditions, flight operations continued as U.S. and Canadian forces conducted Operation Noble Defender. Supporting the mission was Porter, the weapons safety manager with the Space Base Delta 1 Safety Office. The Space Base Delta 1 Safety Office oversees weapons safety programs across multiple installations including Peterson Space Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station and geographically separated units such as Pituffik Space Base. As the office’s weapons safety manager, Porter helps ensure weapon-related operations comply with Department of the Air Force safety standards and provides guidance wherever those missions take place. During his January visit, Porter supported Operation Noble Defender, a recurring North American Aerospace Defense Command mission designed to demonstrate the ability of U.S. and Canadian forces to detect, deter and, if necessary, respond to potential air threats approaching North America. This year’s operation was led by Canadian forces and included four Canadian CF-18 Hornets and supporting aircraft operating out of Pituffik. My mission there was to serve as a liaison between the Canadian forces and the American forces, since we own the base,” Porter said. During the operation, safety personnel observed flight line procedures, inspected missile storage areas and ensured weapons handling operations were conducted in accordance with established safety standards. The coordination helped ensure U.S. safety requirements were met while allied aircraft conducted flight operations from Pituffik. Despite the challenging Arctic environment, operations proceeded safely throughout the exercise. One notable incident occurred while crews were clearing snow from the airfield. A snow blower accidentally ingested an aircraft arresting cable that had been positioned for potential emergency use. The cable system is designed to safely stop fighter aircraft during certain in-flight emergencies. Because there was no spare cable stored on the installation, it took nearly a week to coordinate a replacement from overseas. Shortly after the replacement cable arrived, a Canadian CF-18 experienced an in-flight emergency when its landing gear would not retract after takeoff. The aircraft safely returned to Pituffik and successfully engaged the arresting cable system. The incident highlighted the importance of equipment redundancy when operating in remote locations like Pituffik, where logistics can take time and weather conditions can quickly affect operations. “From a safety standpoint, everything went well,” Porter said. “Good communication made a difference.” Safety personnel also observed the professionalism of U.S. and Canadian crews operating in Arctic conditions. Despite darkness, extreme cold and limited infrastructure, aircraft operations and support activities continued safely. As Space Base Delta 1 continues to support operations at Pituffik Space Base, safety personnel remain focused on ensuring missions can be carried out safely, even in the demanding conditions of the Arctic.